

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is marking its 80th anniversary with a big, yearlong marketing push that includes retro packaging, collectible cups, themed merchandise, and even a chance for customers to snag free food for a year.



This comes at a time when the restaurant industry in the U.S. is dealing with fewer customers and cautious spending habits.



Even though Chick-fil-A is still one of the top performers in the industry, its growth has slowed down a bit. According to franchise disclosure documents, systemwide sales went up by 5.4 percent in 2024, which is the first time in over ten years the chain didn't see double-digit growth.



Nevertheless, total system sales still hit $22.74 billion, making Chick-fil-A the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S., right behind McDonald's and Starbucks.



Kicking off on Monday, the anniversary campaign is the biggest promotional effort in the company's history. They're calling it 'newstalgia,' which mixes a sense of nostalgia with modern branding to attract both loyal fans and newcomers. National TV ads, social media promotions, and special in-store experiences will celebrate this milestone.



As part of the celebration, the chain will sell retro-style collectible cups for $3.99, and 3,000 lucky customers will receive a 'Golden Fan Cup' that gives them free Chick-fil-A for a whole year.



Along with this, they'll introduce limited-time vintage packaging, permanent menu items like frosted sodas and floats, and exclusive merchandise think classic stuffed cows-throughout 2026.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News