Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 21:59
160,36 Euro
-0,46 % -0,74
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,92160,0805.01.
0,0000,00005.01.
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 00:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEM Surgical AG: LEM Surgical Showcases the World's First "Surgical Humanoid" at CES 2026; Groundbreaking NVIDIA Physical AI Toolsets to Drive Dynamis Robotic Surgical System Development

Already FDA-cleared and in routine clinical use in Las Vegas, the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System is set for its next evolution, leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Thor, NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare, and NVIDIA Cosmos platforms to define the future of hard tissue robotic surgery.

LAS VEGAS, NV and BERN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / LEM Surgical, a leader in next-generation hard tissue robotics, today announced its participation in the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). At this year's event, LEM is highlighting the commercial success of the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System, the first surgical humanoid optimally adapted to the unique demands of the operating room, while unveiling a strategic roadmap to integrate NVIDIA's groundbreaking Physical AI tools into its next-generation products.

Unlike traditional surgical robots that operate as static tools, LEM is defining a new category of "Surgical Humanoids." The Dynamis system is optimally architected to allow two robotic arms to work in coordinated unison, perfectly synchronized with dynamic vision. This architecture mimics the bimanual dexterity and workflow of a human surgeon, delivering a level of adaptability previously unseen in spinal robotics.

Visit LEM Surgical at CES 2026

NVIDIA has chosen LEM Surgical to showcase at their CES exhibition area and invites media, investors, and industry partners to experience the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System and discuss the application of Physical AI in healthcare.

Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

From Innovation to Routine Standard of Care

While many medical technologies at CES are conceptual, the Dynamis system is a commercial reality. The system is FDA 510(k) cleared and is currently being used routinely for spinal procedures at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

The Future: Powered by NVIDIA Physical AI

At CES, LEM Surgical is also revealing its technical roadmap for the next generation of Dynamis, focusing on the integration of NVIDIA physical AI open models, frameworks, and libraries. To achieve unprecedented levels of autonomy and situational awareness, future iterations of the Dynamis system will be powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, a computing platform designed specifically for humanoid robotics. Furthermore, LEM Surgical will leverage the NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare open-source framework and NVIDIA Cosmos open-world foundation models to continuously train its robotic systems, enabling them to learn, adapt, and assist surgeons with superhuman perception.

Yossi Bar, Founder and CEO of LEM Surgical, commented:

"Collaborating with NVIDIA represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of surgery. By advancing physical AI, we aren't just building machines; we are architecting the future of human-robot collaboration to enhance clinical precision and expand access to life-saving care. NVIDIA stands as a beacon for the entire MedTech industry, signaling a new era where intelligent sensing and automation become a cornerstone of modern medicine."

About LEM Surgical

LEM Surgical is a visionary MedTech company dedicated to the Quintuple Aim: improving outcomes, enhancing patient and provider satisfaction, ensuring financial sustainability, and advancing health equity. Its flagship product, the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System, is the world's first surgical humanoid, featuring a multi-arm architecture synchronized with dynamic vision. Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, with commercial operations in Tampa, Florida, LEM Surgical represents the convergence of Swiss engineering and American commercial innovation. For more information, visit www.lemsurgical.com.

Media Contact: LEM Surgical Corporate Communications communications@lemsurgical.com

Investor Relations: LEM Surgical CFO olaf@lemsurgical.com

************************************************

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development of next-generation products, the integration of NVIDIA technologies (Jetson Thor, Isaac, Cosmos), and future capabilities that have not yet received US FDA clearance for use. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to regulatory clearances and market conditions.

SOURCE: LEM Surgical AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lem-surgical-showcases-the-worlds-first-%22surgical-humanoid%22-at-ces-20-1122325

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.