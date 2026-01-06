Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation" or "Vital") announces that the Corporation acquired seven (7) sections totaling approximately 1,792 hectares of Alberta Crown petroleum and natural gas ("P&NG") rights in the Elmworth area of the Grande Prairie region, Alberta, for a total purchase price of $5,998,139, inclusive of bonus consideration and associated Crown fees.

The acquired lands include P&NG rights from surface or base of the Nikanassin Formation to the base of the Halfway Formation under a four-year Northern P&NG License. Together with two (2) sections previously acquired in 2025, Vital now holds a total of nine (9) sections in the same area. Based on internal technical work completed to date, Vital has identified the potential for up to 44 drilling locations across this land base in Charlie Lake dolomite/siltstone reservoir.

Vital intends to focus a significant portion of its future technical, operational and capital efforts on its higher production potential Charlie Lake asset within the Charlie Lake reservoir core area of Grand Prairie region.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of the Corporation, including future plans and objectives, and the acquired lands. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Vital's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Vital and on assumptions Vital believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Vital and its common shares, Vital's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects and the development required for such projects; the costs of Vital's projects; Vital's general and administrative costs remaining constant; and the market acceptance of Vital's business strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Vital to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; industry condition; volatility of commodity prices; imprecision of reserve estimates; environmental risks; operational risks in exploration and development; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Vital; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Vital's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Vital has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Vital as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vital expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

