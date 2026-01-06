

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Nuro, Inc., and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) have officially unveiled their production-intent vehicles for a global robotaxi service, debuting the Uber-designed in-cabin rider experience at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.



The companies confirmed that autonomous on-road testing began last month in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking a major milestone toward the service's planned launch later this year. Nuro is spearheading the testing with engineering prototypes, operated under the supervision of autonomous vehicle operators.



This testing program is part of Nuro's comprehensive safety and validation framework, refined through years of commercial autonomous deployments. It evaluates critical capabilities across the full autonomy stack, powered by Nuro's end-to-end AI foundation model. The system integrates advanced AI with transparent, verifiable safety logic to deliver reliable and comfortable performance. Alongside real-world testing, closed-course trials and simulations are being conducted to validate performance across diverse scenarios.



Pending final validation, production of the robotaxi is expected to begin at Lucid's Arizona factory later this year.



