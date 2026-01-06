

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) on Tuesday said full-price sales rose 10.6% in the nine weeks to December 27, exceeding its quarterly guidance of 7% growth. On the back of this outperformance and additional sales expected in January, the retailer upgraded its guidance for the full year.



UK sales increased 5.9%, while international sales surged 38.3%.



For the financial year ending January 2026, Next now expects full-price sales of 5.603 billion pounds, up 10.7% year-on-year, compared with its previous forecast of 5.552 billion pounds, which implied growth of 9.7%. Total group sales, including markdown and investments, are forecast at 6.971 billion pounds, an increase of 10.3%, versus the prior estimate of 6.870 billion pounds, or 8.7% growth.



The company raised its forecast for group profit before tax to 1.150 billion pounds, up 13.7%, compared with earlier guidance of 12.2% growth. Post-tax earnings per share are now expected to reach 738.8 pence, an increase of 16.1%, versus the previous estimate of 729.4 pence, or 14.6% growth.



Looking ahead, Next issued initial guidance for the financial year ending January 2027, forecasting full-price sales of 5.855 billion pounds, up 4.5% year-on-year. Total group sales are expected to rise 4.2% to 7.261 billion pounds. The retailer sees group profit before tax increasing 4.5% to 1.202 billion pounds, while post-tax EPS is projected at 770.4 pence, up 4.3%.



