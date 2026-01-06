

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The non-seasonally adjusted trade surplus decreased to CZK 16.2 billion in November from CZK 21.2 billion in the same month a year ago. In October, the trade surplus was CZK 27.7 billion.



Exports logged an annual decrease of 4.6 percent in November, faster than the 0.6 percent fall a month ago. The yearly decline in imports eased slightly to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports rose 1.8 percent, and imports were 5.0 percent higher. The seasonally adjusted surplus was CZK 16.2 billion versus CZK 17.4 billion last year. In October, the surplus was CZK 27.6 billion.



