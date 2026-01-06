QNX and Vector's Alloy Kore Attracts Mercedes-Benz in Push Toward Accelerating SDV Development

New Platform Empowers Automakers to Shift Software Engineering Focus from Infrastructure to Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Vector today unveiled Alloy Kore, a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform engineered to simplify and accelerate the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Designed to address the growing complexity of modern automotive software architectures, Alloy Kore offers a robust, scalable, safety-certified software foundation that enables automakers to innovate faster and with greater confidence. An Early Access release is now available via different distributions from Vector or QNX, giving automakers flexibility in how they adopt and integrate the solution.

Alloy Kore: A Strategic Leap Forward

The integration of base-layer components has long been a major challenge for automakers, often diverting focus from higher-value software innovations and compounded by the complexity of integrating and optimizing these foundational elements. OEMs and the industry at large are demanding a standardized approach to core platform software from trusted suppliers that can address the safety and security requirements of SDV software and that promises to reduce risk, accelerate delivery, and enable automakers to concentrate on delivering differentiated value to customers. Alloy Kore is the solution to these challenges. Purpose-built to tame complexity, the platform combines QNX's safety-certified operating system and virtualization with Vector's safe middleware, to deliver a lightweight, scalable foundation for deploying applications across vehicle domains. This unified platform reduces software integration overhead, accelerates development and frees OEMs to focus engineering resources on innovations that truly enhance the in-vehicle experience for passengers and drivers alike.

Early Access Momentum and OEM Adoption

Select OEMs including Mercedes-Benz are already exploring how to integrate Alloy Kore into their next-generation SDV architectures, leveraging its modular middleware and safety-certified operating system to power centralized high-performance control units and enable over-the-air updates across vehicle fleets. This supports efforts to decouple hardware and software development cycles and accelerate time-to-market for new digital vehicle applications.

"The complexity of SDV development is growing exponentially, but the solution isn't to build more - it's to build smarter," said John Wall, President, QNX. "Alloy Kore was built to address that challenge head-on and by abstracting the foundational complexity of vehicle software, we're enabling OEMs to focus their engineering talent on the innovations that truly define their brand - from intelligent driver assistance to personalized in-cabin experiences. This platform is more than a technical milestone, it's a strategic enabler for the next generation of mobility."

As part of the Alloy Kore Early Access program, OEMs can progress prototyping, integrating, and sharing feedback ahead of the platform's certified release in late 2026, which will meet the highest functional safety (up to ISO 26262 ASIL D) and cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434) standards. QNX and Vector also aim to enable leading auto and commercial vehicle OEMs along with industry associations to leverage Alloy Kore as a reference architecture, accelerating innovation and ensuring interoperability across the automotive ecosystem. This commitment reflects the companies shared vision of driving open standards, safety, and performance for next-generation mobility.

"Alloy Kore marks a pivotal shift in how OEMs approach the software-defined future," said Matthias Traub, President & Managing Director at Vector. "Rather than reinventing the wheel with every new vehicle program, automakers now have a scalable, modular platform that reduces integration overhead and fosters faster innovation cycles. We built Alloy Kore to be a catalyst for collaboration - one that empowers OEMs to focus on what matters most: delivering intelligent, personalized, and safe mobility experiences. The enthusiasm and alignment we've seen in early conversations with OEMs is a strong signal that the industry is ready to move beyond legacy architectures and embrace a more agile, application-focused approach to vehicle software."

See Alloy Kore in Action at CES 2026

A live demo of Alloy Kore will be available to view at CES from January 6 - 9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4024 in the West Hall or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

