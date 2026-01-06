

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), a fintech company, on Tuesday said that it had completed the earlier disclosed acquisition of Acolin, a European provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services. The deal is expected to boost Broadridge's distribution solutions for asset managers, thus enabling smooth entry into new markets and also improving its global regulatory services offering.



According to Broadridge, Zurich-based Acolin supports more than 350 clients and offers access to more than 3,000 distributors over 30 countries.



On the NYSE, BR ended Monday's trading at $222.02, up $2.35 or 1.1 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is up $0.18 or 0.08 percent at $223.00.



