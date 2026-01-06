Hisense Middle East: Hisense Showcases "Innovating a Brighter Life" Vision at CES 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, recently hosted its CES 2026 press conference under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," showcasing its latest advances in display technology and smart home products, focused on more natural colour, healthier viewing, and human-centric experiences.

Operating in over 160 countries, the brand is ranked No.1 globally by Omdia in both the 100-inch-and-above TV segment and Laser TVs and has been recognised among the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for nine consecutive years. Its leadership in display and smart home innovation was further reinforced by more than 50 international awards received at CES 2025.

This momentum is mirrored across key markets, including the Middle East, where growing demand for large-screen displays, premium home entertainment, and connected living solutions aligns closely with Hisense's focus on immersive viewing, smart integration, and energy efficiency.

"The Middle East continues to be a strategically important market for Hisense, with consumers increasingly seeking premium, large-screen and connected home experiences," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "The innovations showcased at CES 2026 reflect our commitment to delivering technologies that are not only advanced but genuinely enhance everyday living across the region."

During the event, Hisense introduced the Hisense Elite Collection for FIFA World Cup 2026, marking its third consecutive FIFA World Cup sponsorship. The collection underscores Hisense's role in bringing fans together through shared viewing moments, particularly relevant in football-passionate regions like the Middle East, where major tournaments are central to home entertainment and social gatherings.

A key highlight of the press conference was the debut of RGB MiniLED evo, marking a system-level advancement in RGB MiniLED technology. As the Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense introduced an industry-first Sky Blue-Cyan fourth LED into the backlight, enhancing how light, control systems, and algorithms work together. The result is more authentic colour reproduction, up to 110% BT.2020 with 134-bit colour control, alongside improved viewing comfort and energy efficiency. The technology powers the new 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV, Hisense's flagship large-screen display built for cinematic home viewing. Beyond hardware, Hisense showcased the evolution of its smart ecosystem.

Through "Innovating a Brighter Life," Hisense continues to apply human-centric innovation to enhance visual experiences, enable smarter connected homes, and meet the evolving expectations of consumers across global and Middle East markets.

Hisense Booth at CES

Dates: January 6-9, 2026

Location: Booth #17704, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

