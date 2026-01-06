

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade balance swung to a deficit in November from a surplus in the previous year as exports plunged amid an increase in imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 121 million in November from a surplus of EUR 644 million in the corresponding month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 644 million.



The volume of exports declined 8.6 percent annually in November, while imports climbed by 3.8 percent. The export volume of machinery and transport equipment decreased by 7.5 percent, and its import volume grew by 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose by 0.1 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



