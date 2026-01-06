Genethon, a worldwide pioneer and leader in research and development of gene therapies for rare genetic diseases, announced today Angela Columbano, Director of Business Development and Partnership, will host one-on-one meetings during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, January 12-16, 2026.

Dr. Columbano will review Genethon's pipeline of best-in-class and first-in-class gene therapies. They include Phase 3 trials of a low dose Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy; and Phase 1b/2 trials in the US of a gene therapy for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type LGMD R5 under development by Genethon spinout Atamyo Therapeutics.

With deep translational expertise, in-house manufacturing, and clinical capabilities, Genethon is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term value and strategic collaboration opportunities in gene therapy.

To schedule a meeting with Dr. Columbano contact her at acolumbano@genethon.fr

About Genethon

A pioneer in the discovery and development of gene therapies for rare diseases, Genethon is a non-profit laboratory created by the AFM-Telethon. The first gene therapy drug, to which Genethon contributed, has been approved for marketing for spinal muscular atrophy. With more than 240 scientists and professionals, Genethon's goal is to develop innovative therapies that change the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Fifteen gene therapy products developed by Genethon, or to which Genethon has contributed, are currently undergoing clinical trials for diseases of the liver, blood, immune system, muscles, and eyes. Others are in preparation for clinical trials over the next five years. Visit www.genethon.com

About Atamyo Therapeutics

Atamyo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma focused on the development of a new generation of effective and safe gene therapies for neuromuscular diseases. A spin-off of gene therapy pioneer Genethon, Atamyo leverages unique expertise in AAV-based gene therapy and muscular dystrophies from the Progressive Muscular Dystrophies Laboratory at Genethon. Atamyo's most advanced programs address different forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD), with two clinical-stage programs targeting respectively LGMD-R9 and LGMD-R5. The name of the company is derived from two words: Celtic Atao which means "Always" or "Forever" and Myo which is the Greek root for muscle. Atamyo conveys the spirit of its commitment to improve the life of patients affected by neuromuscular diseases with life-long efficient treatments. For more information visit www.atamyo.com

