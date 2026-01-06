Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Reflects On A Transformational 2025 And Looks Ahead To 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide a summary of key activities and achievements from 2025, which saw the Company take major strides in its internal development alongside advancement of the Valley gold deposit ("Valley") on its flagship Rogue project in the eastern Yukon (the "Rogue Project"). Snowline enters 2026 with a strong treasury, proven management and a clear path forward, with numerous potential catalysts towards creating further shareholder value.

All terms not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them under the CIM Definition Standards for mineral resources and reserves.

Snowline's top five highlights from 2025:

Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"): Rogue Project PEA outlines a high-output, low-cost, long-lived operation at Valley with compelling economics and clear growth potential. At the US$2,150/oz gold price used for economic modelling, the PEA yields a C$3.4B net present value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV 5% ") [1] , 25% post-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"), a 2.7-year payback of C$1.7B initial capital and C$426M in average annual after-tax free cash flow ("Average Annual FCF") [2] over a projected 20-year life of mine ("LOM"). At year-end 2025 spot gold prices (US$4,300/oz), the same model [3] yields C$10.7B NPV 5% , 47% IRR, 1.7-year payback of initial capital and C$1.1B Average Annual FCF over 20 years. Details of the PEA can be found in the August 27, 2025 technical report (the "Technical Report") [4] . Strengthened Leadership Team & Board: Key additions bring highly relevant development, permitting, community relations and capital markets experience to Snowline. Senior management saw the addition of a VP Engineering (Victor Vdovin), VP Environment & Permitting (Oliver Curran), Chief Financial Officer (Lauren McDougall), and President (Calum Morrison), each accomplished with highly relevant experience in their respective positions. At the Board of Directors ("Board") level, Snowline further strengthened its oversight with the addition of experience and expertise in project finance and large-scale M&A (Rob Doyle) and First Nations relations and economic development (Crystal Smith). Read full biographies here. Community Impact and Environmental Recognition: Third consecutive Robert E. Leckie Award for environmental performance along with the Yukon Chamber of Mines' Community Award and ECO Canada's Yukon Sustainability Award. The awards highlight recognition from government, First Nations, industry and the broader public of Snowline's ongoing commitment to setting a high bar for the resources industry in the Yukon. Financial Strength: Raised over C$122 million gross proceeds in strongly oversubscribed placements , providing Snowline financial flexibility to support multiple years of advancement of Valley, while continuing exploration across an emerging, district-scale portfolio. B2Gold Corp. maintained its 9.9% ownership position, underscoring continued strategic support for Snowline's activities in the Yukon. Shareholder Returns: 240% increase in share price in 2025 , contributing to average annualized returns of 131% per year over 4.8 years since Snowline's launch in March 2021. [5]

"Snowline is a very different company in December 2025 than we were coming into this year," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We've derisked and advanced Valley from its initial 2024 mineral resource estimate to an updated estimate and a robust PEA while making significant progress on a prefeasibility study ("PFS"). This includes completion of a major field campaign to support informed future engineering decisions, environmental review and advanced permitting, all while advancing our greenfield exploration pipeline. Internally, we've added strong, relevant expertise to our management team and board that will help to guide us towards a production decision.

"While we achieved many notable milestones this year, I am proudest of the performance of our team and the culture of safety and responsibility that we have created within the Company. 2025 saw Snowline's largest and most complex field program to date, with 14,524 field days worked across three camps and 10 main target sites, and many new field activities focused on advancement and project development. We accomplished this ambitious program without a single lost-time incident.

"With such an exceptional team and resources at hand, we are in a fortunate position to be advancing one of the world's leading development-stage gold assets amidst a global paucity of new discoveries, during a significant bull market."

Additional highlights from 2025 include:

Graduation to the TSX , improving Company visibility, liquidity and potential for index inclusion. In the 20 trading days from uplisting on December 2, 2025 through the end of 2025, daily volumes on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") increased 24% versus the final 20 days on the TSX Venture Exchange, with corresponding daily dollar value of TSX trading up by roughly 64%.

Fully funded prefeasibility study underway , with supporting engineering and environmental field programs completed in 2025 and laboratory work ongoing. Further details on the upcoming PFS can be found in Snowline's December 16, 2025 news release .

Strong safety focus and performance , with no lost-time injuries across 14,524 field days worked in 2025 in support of a dynamic, multi-faceted field program including >30,000 m drilled.

De-risking of the Valley MRE, with an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for Valley (released prior to the commencement of 2025 drilling) reporting a 96% increase in measured and indicated gold ounces along with substantial growth of the overall resource. Details of the updated MRE can be found in the August 27, 2025 Technical Report for the Rogue Project.

Continued strong results from Valley , including: 617.6 m at 1.68 g/t Au from surface, with a subinterval of 202.0 m at 3.24 g/t Au in V-24-119; 534.5 m at 0.62 g/t Au in V- 25-139 , a step-out along the northern edge of Valley, and multiple mineralized intervals in results to date from a new zone discovered roughly 500 m from the existing resource. Assays for roughly 10,800 m from 32 holes (including results from geotechnical, condemnation and metallurgical holes) at Valley are still outstanding. Details of all 2025 Valley results released to date can be found in the August 7 , September 24 , and November 24 , 2025 news releases.

Encouraging results from Gracie target, Rogue Project , with reduced intrusion-related gold mineralization intersected in a fault zone and intrusive units encountered in another hole at bedrock surface providing vectors towards conceptual intrusion-hosted mineralization, roughly 4 km east of Valley (detailed in November 24, 2025 news release ).

Expansion of the orogenic gold system at the Jupiter target, Einarson Project , with assays to 6.82 g/t Au over 9.0 m in J-25-037 and the demonstrated strike length of the open exploration target now at 1.9 km. Jupiter is located roughly 30 km north of Valley. Full details of 2025 Jupiter drilling can be found in the September 24 and November 24 , 2025 news releases.

Advancement of district-level pipeline, with more results to come. Exploratory drilling conducted on nine non-Valley targets, new surface discovery made of a reduced intrusion-related gold system ( Celestic ) through prospecting and surface mapping, and enhancement of regional baseline geochemical and geophysical surveys. Assays for roughly 2,900 m from 13 holes across five regional targets (Aurelius, Charlotte, Cujo, Gracie and Ramsey) are still outstanding.

Expansion of regional environmental baseline work underway to inform mine development decision-making and future permitting efforts.

Strong local support , with approximately C$33M of external expenditures spent with Yukon-based companies, including approximately C$30M (91%) spent with companies owned by or partnered with Yukon First Nations.

Increased institutional ownership , with multiple large funds beginning and/or expanding on significant equity positions in Snowline throughout the year.

A supportive market backdrop , with gold prices up by 66% throughout the course of the year (from US$2,606.72 on December 31, 2024 to US$4,339.65 on December 31, 2025), building on previous gains in 2024.

Figure 1 - Cross Section 31 through Valley showing the June 17, 2024 initial MRE (left) compared to the updated MRE (right). The 89% increase in total drilling from the initial MRE (27,911 m) to the current MRE (52,736 m) increases the total size of the resource and significantly advanced confidence in the model. Within what was previously modeled, the update highlighted the robustness of the initial MRE: applying the same resource-limiting pit shell constraints and cut-off grade used for the initial MRE to the current block model informing the updated MRE yields contained ounces within 1% of the initial estimate, but with generally higher classification levels. An additional 19,302 m of diamond drilling were completed at and around Valley in 2025.

Figure 2 - Project location map for Snowline's eastern Selwyn Basin projects: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus, highlighting targets drilled during Snowline's 2025 exploration campaign. Additional drill results from Aurelius, Charlotte, Cujo, Gracie and Ramsey are still to come in early 2026.

Figure 3 - Snowline employees and contractors honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Valley Camp, Rogue Project on September 30, 2025, in a ceremony led by team members Kimberly Azak (left) of the Nisga'a Nation and Kyle Cashin (center, farthest back) of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Figure 4 - Snowline representatives at the 2025 Yukon Geoscience awards banquet in Whitehorse, Yukon . Left to right, standing then seated: Sarah Weber (Independent Director), Rob Doyle (Independent Director), Brian Hegarty (VP Sustainability & External Relations), Scott Berdahl (CEO & Director), Calum Morrison (President & Director), Kimberly Azak (Mentorship & Training Coordinator), Victor Vdovin (VP Engineering), Steve Rennalls (Director of Operations), Oliver Curran (VP Environment & Permitting) & Zoë Goodyear (Director of Data & Digital Systems). Photo by Crystal Schick.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026

Figure 5 - Conceptual timeline for the advancement of Valley on Snowline's Rogue Project . To date, the Company has executed on schedule. Priorities for 2026 include continuing early engagement with First Nations on forward-looking plans, YESAB pre-submission engagement with Yukon and Federal regulators, and completion of a PFS.

With a strong treasury (C$105M) and work on the Rogue Project PFS underway, Snowline is looking forward to another highly active year of project advancement and exploration in 2026. Through the upcoming year, the Company will adhere to its commitment to safe, environmentally sound, and socially responsible exploration and operations, building on its economic engagement within the Yukon and further strengthening lines of communication, engagement and collaboration with First Nations and Yukon communities.

The scale and nature of the 2026 program will be finalized early in the coming year, and the program is expected to pursue two primary objectives: 1) efficient advancement of Valley towards a production decision alongside continued expansion of the system, and 2) following up on promising results from other targets on the Rogue Project and the Company's surrounding projects with the goal of establishing a new gold district.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km 2 ). The Company is focused on advancing Valley-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au in Measured & Indicated categories (in 204.0 million tonnes) [6] and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold at 0.62 g/t Au in the Inferred category (in 44.5 million tonnes) [7] , with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of the Valley PEA suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") standards, available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and reviewed and approved by Sergio Gamonal, M.Sc., P. Geo., Chief Geologist for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain financial measures referred to in this news release are not measures recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and calculations performed by Snowline are based on management's reasonable judgement and are consistently applied. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release and common to the gold mining industry is free cash flow, whether Cumulative Net FCF or Average Annual FCF. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and has no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. As Valley is not in production, the Company does not have historical non-GAAP financial measures nor historical comparable measures under IFRS, and therefore the foregoing prospective non-GAAP financial measures or ratios may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measures under IFRS.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's work programs, results, including of ongoing assay testing, surface work, advancement of studies, capital estimates; the projected LOM and other expected attributes of Valley; the NPV, IRR and payback period of capital, future metal prices,the completion of ongoing laboratory testing, the completion and timing of the PFS and other studies, environmental work, permitting and First Nations engagement; potential styles of mineralization, expansion and upgrading of MRE, projected mining plans, continued exploration, results from regional targets, including from the Gracie target, orogenic gold system results from the Jupiter target, and exploratory drilling results on nine non-Valley targets, expansion of the mineralization system at Valley, the scale and nature of the 2026 work program and the creation of a new gold district. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "target", "intend", "ensure", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the timing and completion of the PFS, risks related to changes in future metals prices; risks related to the successful expansion of environmental and other studies; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions, including the 2026 work program. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] Based on an exchange rate of 1.40 CAD per 1.00 USD

[2] Cumulative Net Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is defined as gross revenue less 1% net smelter returns payments, pre-production capital costs, operating costs, off-site costs, sustaining capital costs, taxes, progressive reclamation costs, and closure costs. Closure costs include active reclamation for five years following closure (C$159M) and a post-closure allowance of C$89M. Average Annual FCF is for LOM years 1-20 and is defined as Cumulative Net FCF, excluding pre-production capital costs and closure costs. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

[3] Sensitivities apply to the financial model only; pit selection, cut-off grade and processing schedules remain based on a US$1,950/oz gold price and would likely be redesigned to optimize for significantly higher or significantly lower gold price scenarios.

[4] The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

[5] Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

[6] Comprising 3.15 million ounces at 1.41 g/t Au in Measured and 4.79 million ounces at 1.11 g/t Au in Indicated.

[7] Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

