Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Thomas as Executive Vice President of Finance, effective immediately.

Mr. Thomas joins Happy Belly with more than 25 years of senior financial leadership experience, including deep expertise in franchised restaurant systems, public and private company reporting, and multi-divisional operations. His appointment further strengthens Happy Belly's executive team as the Company continues to scale its multi-branded franchising platform across Canada while advancing its U.S. growth strategy.

"Ian brings a rare combination of franchised restaurant expertise, public-company financial discipline, and operational leadership," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "He has successfully navigated complex reporting environments, driven sustained profitability improvements, and built scalable finance and technology teams within large, high-growth organizations. As Happy Belly enters its next phase of expansion, Ian's experience will be instrumental in strengthening our financial infrastructure, supporting franchisee success, and delivering long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Thomas most recently spent nine years at Boston Pizza International, Canada's leading casual dining brand, where he served as Vice President of Finance, including four years in a dual role as Vice President of Business Technology. In these roles, he oversaw financial operations for both the private franchisor and the public income fund, managing complex financial reporting requirements and leading profitability and cost-savings initiatives across multiple business segments. His leadership contributed to sustained annual improvements in franchisee profitability and operational efficiency.

Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to build high-performing finance teams, implement scalable systems, and provide boards and executive leadership with clear, data-driven insights to support disciplined growth and effective risk management.

As Executive Vice President of Finance, Mr. Thomas will oversee Happy Belly's financial franchising strategy, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, internal controls, and financial systems, while working closely with the executive team to support the Company's continued expansion across its growing portfolio of restaurant brands.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Happy Belly 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/279575_3cae6437e4f54b76_002full.jpg





Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279575

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.