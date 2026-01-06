Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from four drillholes from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 5). Best results included 12.2 m @ 32.4 g/t Au from 447.0 m in drillhole SDDSC188, including the highest individual Au assay (0.2 m @ 1,050 g/t Au) in Golden Dyke to date.

Five High Level Takeaways:

Best Gold Discovery at Golden Dyke: Best gold intersection drilled at Golden Dyke to date - 12.2 m @ 33.3 g/t AuEq (32.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 447 m depth. This confirms Golden Dyke as a major high-grade zone within the Sunday Creek project and ranks as the 15 th best composite hit across the entire project.

Exceptional Individual Gold Grades: A single sample returned 0.2 m @ 1,050 g/t Au (plus 0.55% Sb) from 452.7 m - the highest gold grade ever recorded at Golden Dyke. Two additional samples exceeded 250 g/t gold: 0.35 m @ 259 g/t Au (plus 1.45% Sb) and 0.18 m @ 301 g/t Au (plus 1.52% Sb), all within a high-grade core of 3.1 m @ 126.6 g/t AuEq .

Growing System: The drilling intersected eight vein sets in total, including two new mineralized structures (GD82 and GD83) outside the current Exploration Target. These returned 0.2 m @ 29.8 g/t AuEq and 3.9 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq respectively, with a 50 m to 70 m step-down from previous drilling - expanding the potential size of the deposit.

Connected System Confirmed: SDDSC186W1 successfully intersected altered sediment between Golden Dyke and Rising Sun, linking these two areas.

Major Exploration Upside: Golden Dyke has only been defined with confidence to 600 m below surface - much shallower than Rising Sun which extends to over 1,100 m.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "SDDSC188 has delivered the best composite intersection in Golden Dyke to date with 12.2 m @ 33.3 g/t AuEq, including the highest individual gold assay in Golden Dyke at 0.2 m @ 1,050 g/t Au. This hole intersected eight vein sets in Golden Dyke, with two vein sets located outside the current Exploration Target, achieving a 50 m to 70 m step-down and adding significant tonnage potential to the system.

"Importantly, the drilling has now linked Golden Dyke and Rising Sun together, demonstrating these are part of the same large-scale mineralized system. To date, Golden Dyke has been defined with confidence to 600 m below surface, with considerable exploration upside remaining at depth. The consistent high-grade intercepts and robust continuity we're seeing reinforce Sunday Creek's position as a globally significant gold-antimony discovery."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC188 delivered exceptional gold-antimony mineralization at Golden Dyke with the best composite and individual assays to date, while confirming system continuity at depth. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 65% of the sampled thickness.

SDDSC188 Key Intercepts (Vein Set GD65):

12.2 m @ 33.3 g/t AuEq (32.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 447.0 m, including: 3.1 m @ 126.6 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 449.8 m



Individual High-Grade Assays (GD65):

0.2 m @ 1,050 g/t Au (0.55% Sb) from 452.72 m; Best Au assay in Golden Dyke

0.35 m @ 259 g/t Au (1.45% Sb) from 449.81 m

0.18 m @ 301 g/t Au (1.52% Sb) from 451.84 m

New Vein Sets Outside Exploration Target:

GD82: 0.2 m @ 29.8 g/t AuEq from 519.9 m; 50 m to 70 m step-down

GD83: 3.9 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq from 535.5 m; 50 to 70 m step-down

System Scale:

Eight vein sets were intersected (two outside current Exploration Target)

Golden Dyke defined with confidence to 600 m below surface

SDDSC186W1 linked Golden Dyke and Rising Sun systems

130 m to 140 m wide mineralized zone across Golden Dyke in SDDSC188

Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes are reported here that targeted the Golden Dyke prospect from both east to west and west to east orientations.

SDDSC188

SDDSC188, drilled west to east, intersected eight vein sets in Golden Dyke, including two vein sets outside the current exploration target. The hole achieved a 50 m to 70 m step-down on vein sets GD82 and GD83, including defining a high-grade core and demonstrating robust continuity at depth. SDDSC188 drilled the best composite intersection in Golden Dyke to date with 12.2 m @ 33.3 g/t AuEq, which also included the best individual gold intercept in Golden Dyke to date, with a standout result of 0.2 m @ 1,050 g/t Au (0.55% Sb) from 452.72 m, alongside two additional intercepts exceeding 100 g/t Au, 0.35 m @ 259 g/t Au (1.45% Sb) from 449.81 m and 0.18 m @ 301 g/t Au (1.52% Sb) from 451.84 m all hosted within the vein set GD65.

The intersection in GD65 was a 16 m down dip and 48 m up dip intersection from previous results; SDDSC171 4.2 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 502.8 m (Reported August 26, 2025) and SDDSC132 12.5 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 541.9 m (Reported October 16, 2024).

Selected highlights include:

12.2 m @ 33.3 g/t AuEq (32.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 447.0 m, including; 3.1 m @ 126.6 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 449.8 m (Best hit in Golden Dyke to date)

9.4 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 496.4 m, including; 1.7 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 499.7 m

0.2 m @ 29.8 g/t AuEq (29.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 519.9 m (New GD82 outside Exploration Target)

3.9 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 535.5 m (New GD83 outside Exploration Target)

11.9 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 556.6 m

These continuing drill results demonstrate consistent similarities to the Rising Sun deposit in terms of grade tenor and mineralization style. Golden Dyke exhibits the same characteristics observed at Rising Sun: high-grade tenor with high-grade intercepts, frequent visible gold occurrences, and elevated antimony values. The critical distinction is that Golden Dyke has only been defined with confidence down to 600 m below the surface and still has considerably less drilling than Rising Sun.

SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1 & SDDSC186W2

SDDSC186, drilled west to east, was abandoned due to excessive deviation out of the system, prompting a wedge and directional drilling strategy focused on systematic testing of the prospective corridor outside of the known defined area.

SDDSC186W1 successfully intersected altered sediment between Golden Dyke and Rising Sun, expanding the prospective package in a previously untested 20 m corridor where dyke and altered sediment locations were unknown between Rising Sun and Golden Dyke. This intersection further reinforces the understanding of Golden Dyke and Rising Sun being part of the same system.

SDDSC186W2 deviated too far south and failed to intersect the target dyke and altered sediment package, instead intersecting only footwall dyke splays.

Pending Results and Update

Nine drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project with one additional drill rig dedicated to regional exploration. Results are pending from 41 holes currently being processed and analyzed including ten holes that are actively being drilled and two abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 235 drill holes for 107,414.51 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,973.77 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of Seventy-three (73) >100 g/t AuEq x m and eighty (80) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,350 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 95 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 5).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

Company-wide Remuneration Review

The Company also announces that the Board, in consultation with the Company's Remuneration & Nomination Committee, has conducted a company-wide review of the fixed remuneration currently paid to its executives, including President and CEO, Mr. Michael Hudson, and has approved an increase in Mr. Hudson's annual base remuneration to AU$620,536. Mr Hudson will also be eligible to receive a Short-Term Incentive (STI) of up to 20% of his base remuneration and the issue of Long-Term Incentives (LTI's) will be subject to shareholder approval. The increase is effective January 1, 2026.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is building Australia's a significant gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 73 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from 107,415 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company is building a significant project - and in doing so, securing a critical mineral the Western world needs. With antimony contributing approximately 20% of in-situ value alongside gold, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply optionality. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the field of Mining (#10315) and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, are extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.







Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1, SDDSC186W2 and SDDSC188 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1, SDDSC186W2 and SDDSC188 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1, SDDSC186W2 and SDDSC188 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release

Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94

Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDSC186 791.5 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC186W1 774.1 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC186W2 1100.2 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006.3 313.8 -54 262.6 SDDSC188 702.8 Christina 330218.3 5867664 268.9 -50.5 57.9

Currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94

Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDSC176 865.8 Golden Dyke 330950.2 5868006.1 313.7 -53.2 257.3 SDDSC180 1159.77 Christina 330753.2 5867732.9 306.8 -45 273.1 SDDSC187 518.3 Rising Sun 330510.7 5867852.7 295.4 -50.5 75.4 SDDSC190 451.8 Rising Sun 330511.4 5867852.5 295.5 -40.8 80.1 SDDSC191W1 1132.9 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.3 275.2 SDDSC193 668.1 Golden Dyke 330775.4 5867891 295.5 -58.6 262.2 SDDSC194 929 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 310 SDDSC194W1 In Progress plan 1650 m Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 311.2 SDDSC195 152.15 Apollo 330989.7 5867715.6 318 -53.3 60.5 SDDSC196 1082.53 Rising Sun 330484.2 5867893.4 289.5 -64.4 74.8 SDDSC197 791.5 Golden Dyke 330217.8 5867664.2 268.9 -58.7 50.8 SDDSC198 273.6 Apollo 331180.4 5867849.1 306.1 -31.5 248.6 SDDSC199 503.43 Apollo 330887.5 5867704.5 312.7 -42.8 52.2 SDDSC200 320.54 Apollo 330887.2 5867704.3 312.7 -47.8 53 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC202 In Progress plan 950 m Apollo 331596.2 5867936.6 345.6 -43.4 266.9 SDDSC203 547 Golden Dyke 330775.3 5867888.9 295.5 -47.5 253.4 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC205 In Progress plan 1320 m Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC206 286.2 Golden Dyke 330752.7 5867734.4 306.9 -33 301 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC208 929.3 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.7 -47.1 281 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC210 512 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43.6 264.3 SDDSC211 380 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -40.1 250.4 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331464.9 5867866.4 333.2 -33.2 261.3 SDDSC213 941.4 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC214 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331615.5 5867952.7 346.8 -55.2 269 SDDSC215 476.7 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC216A 572.2 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC217 In Progress plan 500 m Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -25 261.9 SDDSC218 In Progress plan 700 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 389 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC220 In Progress plan 520 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -26 70.8 SDDSC221 926.6 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 284.1 SDDSC224 In Progress plan 505 m Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -37 245.8 SDDSC225 In Progress plan 1270 m Golden Dyke 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -52.8 283.8

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94

Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDRE016 410.5 Redcastle 302732 5927292 194.61 -50 68 SDDRE017 In Progress plan 359.8 m Redcastle 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50 70

Abandoned Drillholes currently being processed and analyzed

Hole ID Press Release Depth Prospect East

GDA94

Z55 North

GDA94

Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94

Z55 SDDSC191 864.4 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.1 275.2 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -46.5 252.3

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1, SDDSC186W2 and SDDSC188 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC188 446.98 459.18 12.20 32.4 0.4 33.3 Including 449.81 452.91 3.10 124.8 0.8 126.6 SDDSC188 466.81 468.91 2.10 1.1 0.6 2.5 SDDSC188 496.36 505.76 9.40 3.6 0.7 5.2 Including 499.73 501.43 1.70 10.9 0.7 12.7 Including 502.76 502.96 0.20 0.4 19.5 47.0 SDDSC188 519.90 520.10 0.20 29.6 0.1 29.8 SDDSC188 535.47 539.37 3.90 1.7 0.9 3.9 Including 536.32 536.82 0.50 5.6 5.7 19.1 SDDSC188 556.59 568.49 11.90 1.4 0.2 2.0 Including 565.88 567.08 1.20 8.1 0.1 8.3 SDDSC188 572.10 575.10 3.00 1.3 0.0 1.3

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC186, SDDSC186W1, SDDSC186W2 and SDDSC188 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC186 533.93 534.25 0.32 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC186 560.1 560.66 0.56 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC186 564.53 564.82 0.29 0.3 0.01 0.31 SDDSC186 582 583 1.00 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC186 658 659 1.00 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC186 688.21 689.51 1.30 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC186 706.45 706.76 0.31 0.71 0.02 0.75 SDDSC186 706.76 707.5 0.74 0.14 0.07 0.30 SDDSC186 707.5 708.8 1.30 0.23 0.00 0.23 SDDSC186 729 730.15 1.15 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC186W1 575.25 576 0.75 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC186W1 578.04 578.6 0.56 0.19 0.00 0.19 SDDSC186W1 578.6 578.81 0.21 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC186W1 588.56 589.55 0.99 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC186W1 661.83 662.3 0.47 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC186W1 712.3 713.6 1.30 -0.01 0.06 0.13 SDDSC186W1 717.6 717.81 0.21 0.26 0.00 0.26 SDDSC186W1 719.91 720.04 0.13 0.19 0.00 0.19 SDDSC186W1 720.68 721 0.32 0.16 0.04 0.26 SDDSC186W1 721.23 721.53 0.30 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC186W1 721.53 722.1 0.57 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC186W1 735.41 736.09 0.68 -0.01 0.05 0.10 SDDSC186W1 736.19 736.36 0.17 1.16 0.00 1.17 SDDSC186W1 740.23 740.44 0.21 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC186W1 743.3 743.8 0.50 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC186W1 743.8 743.93 0.13 0.4 0.00 0.41 SDDSC186W1 743.93 744.12 0.19 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC186W1 744.12 744.3 0.18 0.25 0.15 0.61 SDDSC186W1 746 746.36 0.36 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC186W1 748.86 750 1.14 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC186W1 754 755 1.00 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC186W1 755 756 1.00 0.2 0.00 0.20 SDDSC186W2 811.03 811.65 0.62 0.3 0.00 0.31 SDDSC186W2 893.9 895.24 1.34 0.21 0.00 0.21 SDDSC188 137.01 137.44 0.43 -0.01 0.06 0.12 SDDSC188 147.9 148.97 1.07 0.81 0.01 0.82 SDDSC188 148.97 149.11 0.14 0.99 0.01 1.01 SDDSC188 149.11 150.16 1.05 0.5 0.00 0.51 SDDSC188 150.16 150.6 0.44 1.04 0.00 1.05 SDDSC188 150.6 151.07 0.47 0.52 0.00 0.53 SDDSC188 151.07 151.87 0.80 1.05 0.00 1.06 SDDSC188 151.87 152.88 1.01 0.48 0.00 0.49 SDDSC188 154.8 155.3 0.50 0.12 0.01 0.15 SDDSC188 156.15 156.91 0.76 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC188 156.91 157.19 0.28 0.66 0.01 0.68 SDDSC188 157.19 157.5 0.31 1.74 0.02 1.78 SDDSC188 157.5 158 0.50 0.26 0.02 0.30 SDDSC188 164.58 164.74 0.16 1.06 0.01 1.08 SDDSC188 164.74 166 1.26 0.15 0.01 0.16 SDDSC188 168.13 168.31 0.18 2.01 0.01 2.04 SDDSC188 168.31 168.5 0.19 0.91 0.01 0.94 SDDSC188 168.5 168.74 0.24 0.7 0.01 0.73 SDDSC188 169.83 170.06 0.23 0.28 0.02 0.32 SDDSC188 170.06 170.9 0.84 0.05 0.02 0.10 SDDSC188 170.9 171 0.10 0.22 0.02 0.26 SDDSC188 175.1 176.04 0.94 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 177.92 178.36 0.44 1.7 0.02 1.75 SDDSC188 178.36 178.62 0.26 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC188 185.4 185.6 0.20 1.37 0.02 1.41 SDDSC188 185.6 185.95 0.35 1.25 0.02 1.29 SDDSC188 189.37 189.67 0.30 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC188 199.68 200.18 0.50 0.05 0.03 0.12 SDDSC188 200.18 201.19 1.01 0.07 0.02 0.12 SDDSC188 201.64 202.04 0.40 0.17 0.05 0.30 SDDSC188 202.04 202.28 0.24 0.08 0.03 0.14 SDDSC188 206.41 207.15 0.74 0.12 0.02 0.16 SDDSC188 207.15 207.54 0.39 0.43 0.01 0.44 SDDSC188 207.54 207.87 0.33 0.28 0.01 0.30 SDDSC188 207.87 208.05 0.18 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC188 209.11 210.06 0.95 -0.01 0.06 0.14 SDDSC188 210.35 210.67 0.32 0.22 0.04 0.31 SDDSC188 210.67 211.07 0.40 0.17 0.01 0.20 SDDSC188 212.27 212.87 0.60 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC188 212.87 213.09 0.22 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC188 214.21 214.34 0.13 0.77 0.01 0.79 SDDSC188 214.34 215.1 0.76 0.08 0.01 0.11 SDDSC188 216.55 216.81 0.26 0.03 0.06 0.17 SDDSC188 409.92 410.09 0.17 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC188 442.28 442.9 0.62 0.02 0.04 0.11 SDDSC188 444.3 444.72 0.42 0.32 0.06 0.46 SDDSC188 444.72 444.96 0.24 0.34 0.95 2.61 SDDSC188 444.96 445.36 0.40 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 445.36 445.59 0.23 0.2 0.20 0.68 SDDSC188 445.59 446.03 0.44 0.25 0.26 0.87 SDDSC188 446.98 447.51 0.53 0.65 0.50 1.85 SDDSC188 447.51 447.85 0.34 1.61 0.56 2.95 SDDSC188 447.85 447.98 0.13 1.1 0.03 1.16 SDDSC188 447.98 448.12 0.14 2.36 0.04 2.46 SDDSC188 448.12 448.38 0.26 0.92 0.92 3.12 SDDSC188 448.38 448.72 0.34 2.9 0.23 3.45 SDDSC188 448.72 448.93 0.21 2.04 0.22 2.57 SDDSC188 448.93 449.1 0.17 1.5 0.08 1.68 SDDSC188 449.1 449.27 0.17 1.11 0.04 1.22 SDDSC188 449.27 449.59 0.32 3.13 0.73 4.87 SDDSC188 449.59 449.81 0.22 0.57 0.32 1.33 SDDSC188 449.81 450.16 0.35 259 1.45 262.47 SDDSC188 450.16 450.27 0.11 50.2 0.13 50.51 SDDSC188 450.27 450.55 0.28 29.8 0.87 31.88 SDDSC188 450.55 451.42 0.87 4.96 0.70 6.63 SDDSC188 451.42 451.54 0.12 9.33 0.92 11.53 SDDSC188 451.54 451.84 0.30 0.86 0.38 1.77 SDDSC188 451.84 452.02 0.18 301 1.52 304.63 SDDSC188 452.02 452.32 0.30 2.38 0.46 3.48 SDDSC188 452.32 452.57 0.25 51 1.11 53.65 SDDSC188 452.57 452.72 0.15 1.13 0.34 1.94 SDDSC188 452.72 452.92 0.20 1050 0.55 1051.31 SDDSC188 452.92 453.67 0.75 1.03 0.13 1.34 SDDSC188 453.67 453.91 0.24 0.56 0.14 0.89 SDDSC188 453.91 454.15 0.24 1.59 0.72 3.31 SDDSC188 454.15 455.16 1.01 0.82 0.04 0.91 SDDSC188 455.16 455.75 0.59 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC188 455.75 456.05 0.30 1.46 0.02 1.51 SDDSC188 457.33 457.57 0.24 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC188 457.57 457.97 0.40 1.02 0.43 2.05 SDDSC188 457.97 458.41 0.44 0.11 0.04 0.21 SDDSC188 458.41 459 0.59 0.39 0.18 0.82 SDDSC188 459 459.2 0.20 1.02 0.13 1.33 SDDSC188 460.2 461.22 1.02 0.14 0.05 0.26 SDDSC188 461.22 462 0.78 0.41 0.04 0.52 SDDSC188 462 462.18 0.18 0.52 0.29 1.21 SDDSC188 462.18 462.86 0.68 0.78 0.03 0.84 SDDSC188 462.86 463.16 0.30 0.46 0.03 0.53 SDDSC188 464.16 464.38 0.22 0.14 0.10 0.38 SDDSC188 464.38 464.49 0.11 5.32 4.52 16.12 SDDSC188 466.59 466.81 0.22 0.22 0.19 0.67 SDDSC188 466.81 466.91 0.10 5.72 3.06 13.03 SDDSC188 466.91 467.32 0.41 0.21 0.15 0.57 SDDSC188 467.32 467.72 0.40 1.77 0.60 3.20 SDDSC188 467.72 468.08 0.36 0.72 1.04 3.21 SDDSC188 468.08 468.18 0.10 0.45 0.49 1.62 SDDSC188 468.18 468.91 0.73 0.84 0.32 1.60 SDDSC188 471.32 471.82 0.50 0.3 0.02 0.35 SDDSC188 475.28 475.5 0.22 0.44 0.35 1.28 SDDSC188 477.5 478.5 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC188 481.09 481.33 0.24 1.11 0.18 1.54 SDDSC188 482.33 483.33 1.00 -0.01 0.07 0.15 SDDSC188 487.47 488.47 1.00 0.36 0.03 0.42 SDDSC188 488.82 489.06 0.24 0.18 1.28 3.24 SDDSC188 489.33 489.46 0.13 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC188 491.65 491.82 0.17 0.07 0.02 0.12 SDDSC188 493.51 493.86 0.35 2.65 0.17 3.06 SDDSC188 493.86 494.26 0.40 0.25 0.01 0.28 SDDSC188 495.91 496.36 0.45 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 496.36 496.95 0.59 2.62 0.57 3.98 SDDSC188 496.95 497.24 0.29 13 1.28 16.06 SDDSC188 497.24 497.5 0.26 0.61 0.32 1.37 SDDSC188 497.5 497.84 0.34 1.32 0.04 1.42 SDDSC188 497.84 498.91 1.07 0.43 0.02 0.47 SDDSC188 498.91 499.29 0.38 1.28 0.18 1.71 SDDSC188 499.73 500.25 0.52 32.2 0.60 33.63 SDDSC188 500.25 501 0.75 1.34 0.42 2.34 SDDSC188 501 501.46 0.46 2.51 1.40 5.86 SDDSC188 501.46 501.93 0.47 3.7 0.51 4.92 SDDSC188 501.93 502.58 0.65 3.36 0.44 4.41 SDDSC188 502.58 502.76 0.18 0.06 0.04 0.16 SDDSC188 502.76 502.91 0.15 0.42 19.50 47.03 SDDSC188 502.91 503.73 0.82 0.08 0.16 0.46 SDDSC188 503.73 504.31 0.58 2.17 0.57 3.53 SDDSC188 504.31 504.83 0.52 4 0.33 4.79 SDDSC188 504.83 505.57 0.74 0.54 0.13 0.85 SDDSC188 505.57 505.76 0.19 0.71 0.41 1.69 SDDSC188 505.76 506.87 1.11 0.29 0.06 0.43 SDDSC188 507.61 508.46 0.85 0.19 0.04 0.28 SDDSC188 508.46 508.66 0.20 0.05 0.13 0.36 SDDSC188 508.66 509.07 0.41 0.38 0.22 0.91 SDDSC188 511.05 511.44 0.39 0.05 0.07 0.21 SDDSC188 511.44 511.59 0.15 0.42 0.07 0.58 SDDSC188 511.59 512.08 0.49 0.07 0.02 0.12 SDDSC188 512.58 512.77 0.19 0.38 0.05 0.49 SDDSC188 514.42 514.93 0.51 0.15 0.02 0.20 SDDSC188 515.33 515.44 0.11 1.06 0.24 1.63 SDDSC188 519.36 519.6 0.24 2.32 0.06 2.47 SDDSC188 519.9 520.09 0.19 29.6 0.07 29.76 SDDSC188 521.2 521.39 0.19 0.09 0.03 0.16 SDDSC188 521.39 522.57 1.18 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 522.57 522.91 0.34 0.37 0.02 0.41 SDDSC188 522.91 523.17 0.26 0.39 0.05 0.50 SDDSC188 523.17 524 0.83 0.43 0.02 0.48 SDDSC188 524 524.74 0.74 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 524.74 525.38 0.64 0.1 0.02 0.15 SDDSC188 525.38 525.69 0.31 0.26 0.05 0.37 SDDSC188 528.12 528.36 0.24 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 529.17 529.88 0.71 0.28 0.08 0.46 SDDSC188 529.88 530.9 1.02 0.15 0.03 0.21 SDDSC188 532.67 533 0.33 0.11 0.03 0.17 SDDSC188 533 533.27 0.27 0.42 0.12 0.71 SDDSC188 534.65 535.47 0.82 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC188 535.47 536.32 0.85 1.57 0.17 1.98 SDDSC188 536.32 536.8 0.48 5.59 5.67 19.14 SDDSC188 536.8 537.75 0.95 1.43 0.41 2.41 SDDSC188 537.75 538.34 0.59 0.96 0.29 1.65 SDDSC188 538.34 538.44 0.10 0.24 0.04 0.33 SDDSC188 538.44 539.11 0.67 0.42 0.08 0.60 SDDSC188 539.11 539.21 0.10 1.47 0.32 2.23 SDDSC188 539.21 539.32 0.11 1.31 0.43 2.34 SDDSC188 539.32 540.44 1.12 0.26 0.02 0.31 SDDSC188 552.85 553.56 0.71 0.24 0.01 0.27 SDDSC188 554.25 555.3 1.05 0.57 0.17 0.98 SDDSC188 556.49 556.59 0.10 0.58 0.06 0.73 SDDSC188 556.59 557.11 0.52 1.12 0.43 2.15 SDDSC188 558.3 558.55 0.25 1.62 0.23 2.17 SDDSC188 558.55 559.52 0.97 0.08 0.03 0.15 SDDSC188 559.62 560.62 1.00 1.87 0.91 4.04 SDDSC188 560.62 560.72 0.10 2.46 0.59 3.87 SDDSC188 561.69 562.26 0.57 1.08 0.76 2.90 SDDSC188 562.26 562.81 0.55 0.17 0.53 1.44 SDDSC188 562.81 562.91 0.10 0.2 0.24 0.77 SDDSC188 562.91 563.82 0.91 0.47 0.16 0.85 SDDSC188 563.82 563.92 0.10 2.71 0.22 3.24 SDDSC188 563.92 565.03 1.11 0.84 0.23 1.39 SDDSC188 565.03 565.13 0.10 1.56 0.19 2.01 SDDSC188 565.13 565.75 0.62 0.41 0.22 0.94 SDDSC188 565.75 565.88 0.13 2.45 0.43 3.48 SDDSC188 565.88 567.1 1.22 8.14 0.06 8.29 SDDSC188 567.1 568.35 1.25 0.07 0.01 0.10 SDDSC188 568.35 568.45 0.10 1.61 0.15 1.97 SDDSC188 568.45 569.45 1.00 0.46 0.16 0.84 SDDSC188 571.1 572.1 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC188 572.1 572.21 0.11 18.1 0.57 19.46 SDDSC188 572.21 572.85 0.64 0.14 0.05 0.27 SDDSC188 572.85 573.27 0.42 0.35 0.01 0.38 SDDSC188 573.27 574.09 0.82 0.17 0.01 0.20 SDDSC188 574.09 575.13 1.04 1.38 0.01 1.40 SDDSC188 579 579.9 0.90 0.1 0.02 0.15 SDDSC188 589 590.3 1.30 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC188 592.86 594.16 1.30 0.36 0.00 0.37 SDDSC188 594.16 594.68 0.52 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC188 599.5 599.84 0.34 0.42 0.00 0.43 SDDSC188 599.84 600.14 0.30 0.44 0.05 0.56 SDDSC188 655.2 655.8 0.60 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC188 657.3 657.5 0.20 0.46 0.00 0.47 SDDSC188 662 662.7 0.70 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC188 671 671.5 0.50 0.18 0.01 0.21 SDDSC188 671.5 672 0.50 0.26 0.01 0.29

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.



Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products:



Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

