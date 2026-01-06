

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has praised U.S. President Donald Trump over the U.S. military's capture of President Nicolas Maduro.



In an interview to Fox News, Machado described it as 'a huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity.'



The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who is a vehement critic of Maduro, expressed gratitude to President Trump over deposing Maduro from power.



Machado , who has not yet returned to her homeland after leaving Venezuela last month to Norway to accept the Nobel Prize, said she is planning to go as soon as possible back home.



Machado, who was barred from running in the 2024 presidential election, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called a dictatorship.



'Actually, I spoke with President Trump on October 10, the same day the Prize was announced, (but) not since then,' Machado said on Fox News' 'Hannity' program.



She said the new interim president Delcy Rodríguez 'can't be trusted.'



Back in New York, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores appeared before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York for hearing on drug and weapons charges.



Maduro pleaded not guilty to various charges against him, and said he was a 'kidnapped president' and a 'prisoner of war.'



The deposed Venezuelan leader, who was captured by the U.S. military in a deadly attack Saturday, and jailed in New York City, claimed that he was still president of Venezuela.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News