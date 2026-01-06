Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX)(OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce results of the additional four reverse circulation ("RC") holes drilled down dip of the Saddle Resource in the Tomasina target, approximately one kilometer west of the Gravel Creek at the Company's wholly owned Aura gold-silver project (the "Aura Project").

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Widespread clay +/- silica alteration, with local quartz-pyrite-marcasite veins in both the Frost Creek tuff and underlying Schoonover Formation, confirm the presence of an extensive hydrothermal alteration system extending at least 300 meters below the Saddle Zone resource, 1.0 kilometer west of the Gravel Creek resource. Broad zones within the altered areas are highly anomalous in gold and silver, including:

1.52 meters of 3.24 g/t Au and 71.1 g/t Ag within 19.81 meters @ 0.45 g/t Au and 11.1 g/t Ag in WG468

1.52 meters of 4.68 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Ag within 15.24 meters @ 0.86 g/t Au and 4.1 g/t Ag in WG471

Intervals of greater than 3.0 g/t Au (up to 10.90 g/t Au and 308.0 g/t Ag) have now been intersected on five widely spaced sections testing portions of a 1.5 kilometer long trend that is open in all directions.

Overall results from the 2025 RC drill program justify further drilling along the +2.5-kilometer-long Tomasina Trend. Key areas that remain to be tested include:

the highly prospective 500 meter-long "GAP Zone" down dip from the Wood Gulch Pit area, which is bracketed by holes WG467 (3.0 meters @ 7.1 g/t Au) and WG360 (1.52 meters @ 7.28 g/t Au) and the entire Hammer Head target (southeast of the impressive alteration plume in WG463 and the chargeability anomalies in Line 2023 IP Line 5, as shown in Figure 1).

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, commented: "The 2025 drilling expands the known epithermal alteration zone an additional 1.0 kilometer west of Gravel Creek and has now identified an epithermal footprint of at least 7.0 kilometers by 2.4 kilometers in size through drilling, surface sampling and mapping. Western Exploration is encouraged by first pass drill results from the deep extension of the Tomasina Fault Zone. Drilling on wide-spaced centers has intersected +3.0 g/t Au mineralization on 5 sections along a 1.5 kilometer strike length of the Tomasina Fault Zone (Figure 1)."

Mr. Marud further commented, "additional drilling of the 2.5-kilometer-long Tomasina structural corridor, including the highly prospective GAP zone down dip from the Wood Gulch Pit area and the Hammer Head target, will be prioritized in conjunction with 2026 Gravel Creek-Jarbidge drill targeting. All near term exploration will be focused on the areas with highest potential for resource expansion."

SUMMARY OF TOMASINA DRILL RESULTS

The Tomasina target is a 2.5-kilometer-long structural zone down dip of the mineral resources in Saddle and Wood Gulch and the zone of mineralization at Hammer Head. The 2025 drill objective was to evaluate mineralization in the Tomasina Fault corridor down dip from near surface resource areas, both within the favorable Frost Creek tuff (main host rock at Gravel Creek), and below the Eocene unconformity in the underlying basement Schoonover Formation.1

The four RC drill holes (WG468-WG471) reported in this news release evaluated targets 150 to 300 meters down dip from the Saddle resource (Figure 1 and Table 1).

1"Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Doby George Deposits and Updated Resource Estimate for the Gravel Creek Gold-Silver Deposits, Aura Gold-Silver Project, Elko County, Nevada" dated October 1, 2025, as amended (with an effective date of June 17, 2025) (the "Technical Report")

Figure 1. Plan map showing locations of 2025 reverse circulation WG463 to WG471 holes and key target areas in relation to the 2.5-kilometer-long Tomasina Structural Trend. A total of 5 holes (including legacy holes WG355 and WG360) have intersected +3.0 g/t Au mineralization on widely spaced sections along a 1.5 kilometer strike length of the Tomasina structural zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/279513_7f2b672b74604a72_001full.jpg

Holes WG468 and WG469 were drilled on section T5210 down dip from the Saddle Zone (Figure 2) Hole WG468 intersected a zone of significant quartz-pyrite +/- marcasite veining approximately 190 meters down dip, which averaged 19.81 meters @ 0.45 g/t Au and 11.0 g/t Ag, including 1.52 meters @ 3.24 g/t Au and 71.1 g/t Ag. Hole WG469 was designed to test the faulted contact with the Frost Creek tuff. Due to deviation, the hole essentially missed the target should be redrilled further to the NE.

Holes WG470 and WG471 were drilled down dip of the Saddle zone on section T5120N (Figure 3) Hole WG470 was designed to evaluate the faulted contact with the Frost Creek tuff. The entire interval was clay +/- silica altered with local quartz-sulfide stringers, averaging 24.38 meters @ 0.26 g/t Au and 3.2 g/t Ag. Hole WG471 was designed to offset the vein zone intersected in WG468, as well as evaluate the extension of the Saddle resource zone approximately 300 meters down dip from known mineralization. Variable amounts of quartz +/-pyrite +/- marcasite veining were noted within bleached and locally silicified argillite of the Schoonover Formation. The strongest results included 1.52 meters @ 4.68 g/t Au and 10.0 g/t Ag (within a broader interval grading 15.24 meters @ 0.86 g/t Au and 4.1 g/t Ag) and a second interval of 4.57 meters @ 1.62 g/t Au and 15.5 g/t Ag.

Figure 2. Tomasina Cross Section 5210N, showing Saddle Zone resource and location of holes WG468 and WG469.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/279513_7f2b672b74604a72_002full.jpg

Table 1. Summary of Tomasina 2025 RC drill results (including legacy holes WG355 and WG360 shown in Figure 1).

DRILL

HOLE SECTION START

(m) END

(m) INTERVAL

(m) Au

ppm Ag

ppm HOST ROCK WG463 * T3675N 210.3 225.6 15.24 0.13 10.0 Miocene Jarbidge Rhyolite WG464 * T3800N 219.0 233.2 14.20 0.23 7.2 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff WG465 * T3900N 198.1 204.2 6.10 0.08 34.0 PM Schoonover Fm WG466 T4760N 288.0 295.7 7.62 0.66 13.3 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff with

294.1 295.7 1.52 1.72 49.5 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff WG467 * T4760N 292.6 336.8 44.20 0.38 1.7 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff with

327.7 329.2 1.52 2.53 1.3 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff WG467 *

344.4 347.5 3.05 7.10 4.8 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff WG468 T5210N 381.0 400.8 19.81 0.45 11.0 PM Schoonover Fm with

390.1 391.7 1.52 3.28 71.9 PM Schoonover Fm WG469 T5210N No Significant Intervals





WG470 T5120N 362.72 388.62 25.91 0.26 3.2 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff WG471 T5120N 304.80 320.04 15.24 0.86 4.1 PM Schoonover Fm with

307.85 309.37 1.52 4.68 10.0 PM Schoonover Fm WG471

420.63 425.20 4.57 1.62 15.5 PM Schoonover Fm WG355 ** T4200N 269.75 294.13 24.38 1.43 35.0 Eocene Frost Creek Tuff



268.75 271.27 1.52 10.90 308.0 Eocene Frost Creek tuff WG360 ** T3800N 211.84 237.74 25.90 0.91 11.1 Frost Creek/Schoonover



228.60 230.12 1.52 7.28 15.4 PM Schoonover Fm * Results previously reported in a news release of the Company entitled; Drilling Confirms New Precious Metals Bearing Epithermal System at Aura Project with 3.0 Meters of 7.1 G/T Gold at Tomasina Fault Zone dated November 17, 2025 (the "November News Release").

** Legacy results previously reported in a news release of the Company entitled; Western Exploration Expands Exploration Footprint at Gravel Creek with 3.0 km Untested Structural Corridor at the Past Producing Wood Gulch Mine dated February 24, 2025.

*** 2025 Tomasina Reverse Circulation Holes coordinates released in the November News Release

True widths are estimated at between 80% and 100% of interval width.





Figure 3. Tomasina Cross Section 5120N, showing Saddle Zone resource and location of holes WG470 and WG471.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/279513_7f2b672b74604a72_003full.jpg

SIGNIFICANCE FOR FUTURE EXPLORATION

The 2025 RC drilling confirmed that significant hydrothermal alteration and local quartz-pyrite-marcasite veining extends along at least a 1.5 kilometer strike length of the Tomasina Fault Zone, 1.0 kilometer west of the Gravel Creek area. Based on mapping, geochemical sampling and drill hole observations, the area of hydrothermal alteration through the Wood Gulch-Gravel Creek area has expanded to a zone nearly 7.0 kilometer long and up to 2.4 kilometer wide (Figure 4). Although the alteration zone generally follows a north-south trend, it is strongly influenced by northwest and northeast trending structures, with the Tomasina Fault, GC Fault and strong northeast trending density anomaly under Gravel Creek as examples.

The presence of highly anomalous to local higher-grade Au-Ag values gives justification for additional evaluation of the +2.5 kilometer long Tomasina structural corridor. Future drilling should focus on structural zones in contact with the Frost Creek tuff and the Schoonover unconformity. Key areas that remain to be tested include: 1) the highly prospective 500m-long "GAP Zone" down dip from the Wood Gulch Pit area, which is bracketed by holes WG467 (3.0 meters @ 7.1 g/t Au) and WG360 (1.52 meters @ 7.28 g/t Au); and 2) the entire Hammer Head target (south-east of the alteration plume in WG463 and the chargeability anomalies in Line 2023 IP Line 5, as shown in Figure 1). These target areas will be prioritized in conjunction with 2026 Gravel Creek-Jarbidge drill targeting, focusing on the highest priority areas with resource growth potential.





Figure 4. Map of the Wood Gulch/Gravel Creek area, showing the Tomasina structural trend in relation to a 7.0 kilometer x 2.4 kilometer zone of alteration. The alteration zone, associated with an extensive low sulfidation epithermal system, hosts four known resource areas, along with multiple untested drill targets, based on geologic, structural, geochemical and geophysical data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/279513_7f2b672b74604a72_004full.jpg

ABOUT WESTERN EXPLORATION

Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com) on SEDAR+(www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.

