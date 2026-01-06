

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rallied in the past 24 hours, reinforcing an emphatically positive start to 2026. Only three among the top 100 cryptocurrencies have recorded year-to-date losses of more than a percent. Several key economic data releases due from the U.S. and other major economies over the course of the current week however limited gains.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased more than a percent overnight as safe haven bids triggered by geopolitical tensions as well as new-year allocations boosted demand. Strong inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Monday also bolstered sentiment.



Cryptocurrency market capitalization increased around 1.5 percent overnight to $3.20 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also jumped 34 percent to $125 billion. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 72 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 6 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



The boost to crypto market sentiment was revealed in the CMC Fear and Greed Index also. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved further in the 'neutral territory'. The index is currently at 49, versus 42 a day ago and 29 (Fear) a week ago. The index had touched a yearly low of 10 (extreme fear) on November 22.



Bitcoin has gained 0.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $93,751.39. The current price is around 26 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 6.7 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $94,762.07 and $92,374.05. Bitcoin currently dominates 58.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $697 million on Monday versus inflows of $471 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded inflows of $373 million on Monday versus inflows of $287 million on Friday.



Ethereum rallied 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $3,237.78. The leading alternate coin is now trading 35 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,261.25 and $3,134.09. Ether's crypto market dominance is currently around 12.2 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $168 million on Monday versus net inflows of $175 million a day earlier. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $103 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 8th and Ethereum 34th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP jumped more than 11 percent overnight to trade at $2.36, around 38 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB added 1 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $912.53. BNB is trading 33 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 6th ranked Solana gained 2.6 percent overnight to $138.83. SOL's currently price is around 53 percent below its record high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall slipped 0.18 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2916. The trading price is 34 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin rallied 2.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1504. DOGE is now trading 80 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano surged 5.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.4208. ADA is currently trading 88 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



58th ranked Render (RENDER) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 20.4 percent. 18th ranked Sui (SUI) followed with overnight gains of almost 16 percent.



57th ranked Midnight (NIGHT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.6 percent. 59th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) followed with losses of 8.1 percent.



