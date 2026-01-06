

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that Health Canada has approved MAVIRET for the treatment of acute and chronic hepatitis C virus infection in adults and pediatric patients 3 years of age and older and weighing ? 12 kg. The company noted that Canadian healthcare providers are now empowered to start treatment for acute HCV as soon as the diagnosis is made.



MAVIRET is a pan-genotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free treatment that combines glecaprevir, an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, dosed once-daily as three oral tablets.



