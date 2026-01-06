

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM Corp. (IBM) and The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced Tuesday a multi-year renewal of their long-standing, landmark technology partnership. IBM and the All England Club have collaborated for 36 years to deepen global fan engagement across Wimbledon's world-class digital platforms.



Their collaboration extends from the launch of the Wimbledon website in 1995 and the mobile application in 2009, to the first integration of enhanced AI-powered solutions in 2017.



The new agreement is focused on initiatives to expand the event's global reach and achieve a deeper fan engagement across Wimbledon's digital ecosystem in 2026 and beyond.



The partnership will now see new and enhanced digital experiences served up for fans of The Championships, Wimbledon, enabled by IBM-led transformation and powered by AI.



Teams from IBM and the All England Club work together year-round to co-create unique fan experiences, such as Live Likelihood to Win and Match Chat that combine the significant quantity of data generated during The Championships with the deep AI capabilities of IBM watsonx.



