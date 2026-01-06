Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Showcases Expanded Personal Cloud Platform, Capsyl Momentum, and Previews New Offering at CES 2026

Advancing Personal Cloud Capabilities for Operators and Consumers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss") (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud solutions, today announced expanded capabilities across its white-label Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company is also highlighting continued momentum for Capsyl, its turnkey personal cloud solution, and previewing a new event-based digital experience focused on shared moments and group engagement.

Expanded Synchronoss Personal Cloud Platform Capabilities

At CES, Synchronoss is showcasing new enhancements to its white-label Personal Cloud platform designed to help operators and brands deliver secure, scalable, and differentiated cloud services. Updates strengthen core content management, cross-device backup and sync, and cloud intelligence, while introducing enhanced privacy and security controls such as locked folders for sensitive content, granular access and sharing permissions, and integrated document scanning capabilities for securely storing physical documents.

Capsyl Momentum and Market Expansion

Synchronoss is also highlighting continued progress for Capsyl, its hosted and fully managed personal cloud solution designed for rapid deployment by service providers and consumer brands. Capsyl delivers premium personal cloud capabilities out of the box, including cross-device access, curated memories, and AI-powered content tools, with minimal operational complexity.

On the 1-year anniversary following a successful market launch, Capsyl is expanding beyond its initial mobile footprint to support additional access types and consumer protection use cases, including fixed broadband and integrated security capabilities. This expansion enables broader household and multi-device experiences and reflects growing demand for turnkey cloud services that combine premium features, localization, and fast time to market.

Previewing a New Event-Based Group Experience App

In addition to platform updates and commercial momentum, Synchronoss is offering an early preview of a new cloud-powered concept designed around events and group experiences. Built on the Synchronoss cloud platform, the concept introduces event-specific cloud spaces that bring photos, videos, and related content together in one place, making it easy for people to contribute, access, and revisit content tied to trips, celebrations, live events, or group activities.

The experience is being explored for direct-to-consumer use, as well as future distribution or integration through strategic partners. The preview illustrates how personal cloud can evolve beyond static storage to better support how people capture, organize, and remember experiences together, while maintaining strong security and privacy controls.

"This year at CES, we are demonstrating how Synchronoss continues to strengthen the foundation of our cloud platform while expanding how it can be used and experienced," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. "From enhanced security and intelligence across our platform, to growing momentum for our Capsyl solution, to previewing new ways cloud can support shared experiences, we are focused on helping our partners deliver trusted, meaningful services to their customers."

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR INC.
ryan.gardella@icrinc.com


