American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Announces January Conference and Event Schedule

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") and ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced their initial slate of conferences and industry events for January. Representatives will be presenting, offering thought leadership, and meeting with customers, investors, and strategic partners across the critical mineral, technology, and industrial innovation ecosystems.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2026

Date: January 5, 2026 - January 9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, NV (Las Vegas Convention Center and Venetian Expo)

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where brands get business done, meet new partners and where the industry's sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the only trade show that showcases the entire tech landscape at one event. https://www.ces.tech/

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Future Mineral Forum

Date: January 13, 2026 - January 15, 2026

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is the world's premier platform for minerals. FMF stands at the forefront of global industry connections, bringing together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future of minerals. With 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives, FMF serves as a catalyst for global collaboration. https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Center for Critical Minerals Strategy - Reclaiming Advantage: Mineral Recycling as a U.S. National Security Imperative

Date: January 21, 2026

Location: Washington D.C.

This invite only half-day private roundtable, hosted by SAFE's Center for Critical Minerals Strategy and Center for Strategic Industrial Materials, will explore how recycling can immediately and meaningfully enhance mineral and material security through domestic sources. Rather than focusing solely on the steps of the recycling value chain, the discussion will be grounded on actional policy recommendations to unlock and rapidly mobilize materials in mine waste, manufacturing scrap, and end-of-life. https://secureenergy.org/

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Battery Innovation Forum - Sponsored by DOW

Date: January 30, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

An invite only, dynamic summit focused on battery innovation, the planned events will allow the sharing of various industry perspective focused on the innovations within the battery supply chain. Sponsored by Dow and co-located with the Miami Formula E Race, the Forum intends to play a pivotal role in industry collaboration.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending and conducting commercial and government meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-announces-january-confe-1124315