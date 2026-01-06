

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL and Accenture (ACN) are teaming up to develop and scale the Universal Wallet Infrastructure, a platform designed to deliver enterprise-grade digital trust services. The jointly developed infrastructure empowers organizations to issue, verify, and manage credentials and tokens across digital identity, money, assets, and documents.



Hiroki Kuriyama, President and CEO, NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, said: 'Through this collaboration, we are accelerating the global rollout of Universal Wallet Infrastructure to establish a new foundation of digital trust worldwide. Looking ahead to an AI-driven era, we aim to enable verifiable authentication and innovative trust models globally, creating transformative digital experiences.'



