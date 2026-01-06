Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2026 09:50 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Record number of passengers in 2025

In December, Icelandair transported 344 thousand passengers, up 10% year over year. During the month, 27% traveled to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 48% via Iceland, and 6% within Iceland. In 2025, the Company carried a record 5.1 million passengers, an 8% increase compared to 2024.

On-time performance was 80.1%, which is exceptional for December and up from 59.7% in 2024. On-time performance also improved for the full year, reaching 83.9% compared to 82.7% in 2024. The load factor in December was a record of 84.1%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 6% compared to December 2024, driven by a higher share of more fuel-efficient aircraft in the fleet and a high load factor.

Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 11% compared to December last year, and freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometers increased by 3% at the same time.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:
"December was the largest in our history, and the year 2025 as well, with the passenger number exceeding 5 million for the first time. We focused on increasing capacity during off-peak months to maximize infrastructure utilization and reduce seasonality. Our exceptional on-time performance of 83.9% for the year places us among Europe's top airlines. This achievement is a result of the collective effort of the entire Icelandair team."

Contact information
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.