Icelandair Group hf.: Record number of passengers in 2025

In December, Icelandair transported 344 thousand passengers, up 10% year over year. During the month, 27% traveled to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 48% via Iceland, and 6% within Iceland. In 2025, the Company carried a record 5.1 million passengers, an 8% increase compared to 2024.

On-time performance was 80.1%, which is exceptional for December and up from 59.7% in 2024. On-time performance also improved for the full year, reaching 83.9% compared to 82.7% in 2024. The load factor in December was a record of 84.1%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 6% compared to December 2024, driven by a higher share of more fuel-efficient aircraft in the fleet and a high load factor.

Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased by 11% compared to December last year, and freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometers increased by 3% at the same time.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:

"December was the largest in our history, and the year 2025 as well, with the passenger number exceeding 5 million for the first time. We focused on increasing capacity during off-peak months to maximize infrastructure utilization and reduce seasonality. Our exceptional on-time performance of 83.9% for the year places us among Europe's top airlines. This achievement is a result of the collective effort of the entire Icelandair team."

Contact information

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

