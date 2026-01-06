LB Pharmaceuticals Inc: LB Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Corporate Affairs and People & Culture

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("LB Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced the appointments of Ellen Rose as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Lindsay Beaupre as Senior Vice President, People and Culture.

"We are pleased to welcome Ellen and Lindsay to LB Pharmaceuticals," said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer. "Ms. Rose has extensive experience in corporate communications, investor relations, and patient advocacy within the biopharma industry. Ms. Beaupre is a seasoned corporate builder and strategist, driving the implementation of organizational best practices and supporting organizational and cultural growth. We expect both to make strong contributions as we pursue development of LB-102, a novel benzamide for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases."

Ms. Rose is a strategic communications executive with deep expertise spanning corporate affairs and investor relations, including external and internal communications, media, patient advocacy, and government affairs. Prior to joining LB Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Rose served as Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations at Lyell Immunopharma where she was a member of the executive leadership team. She held a similar role as Senior Vice President Communications and Chief of Staff at Prothena Corporation plc. Earlier in her career Ms. Rose held positions of increasing responsibility within Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Rose holds a B.A. in International Relations from Stanford University.

Ms. Rose added: "I am thrilled to join LB Pharmaceuticals as the Company advances LB-102 into pivotal development in schizophrenia and a Phase 2 trial in bipolar depression. Patients with neuropsychiatric diseases need innovative therapeutics, like LB-102, with potential to balance efficacy, tolerability, and the capacity to improve function. I look forward to working in partnership with this talented team to build greater awareness of LB Pharmaceuticals and the promise of LB-102."

Ms. Beaupre is a strategic and results-driven People and Culture executive with an extensive track record in the biotech and financial services sectors, driving organizational effectiveness, leadership capability, and cultural clarity. She partners closely with executive teams to build high-performing organizations during periods of growth and change. Most recently Ms. Beaupre was the Chief Administrative Officer at Lyndra Therapeutics, where she led enterprise-wide people and operational initiatives. Earlier in her career she held senior people leadership roles at prominent biotech companies such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Immunogen, as well as State Street and Fidelity Investments. Ms. Beaupre holds a B.S. degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Ms. Beaupre commented: "I am delighted to join LB Pharmaceuticals during this high growth, transformative period and to help build an innovative biopharmaceutical company. The unmet needs in treating schizophrenia and bipolar depression are significant, and the LB Pharma team is passionate in its mission of developing therapies with potential to address these unmet needs and meaningfully improve patients' lives."

About LB-102

LB-102 is a Phase 3-ready oral, small molecule and a methylated derivative of amisulpride. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, a potentially class leading safety profile among D2 antagonists and partial agonists, and positive effects on negative symptoms and cognition. LB-102 is advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for acute schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial for bipolar depression. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 could include major depressive disorder (MDD), predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and agitation, as well as bipolar mania and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected clinical development and regulatory pathway and therapeutic benefits of LB-102 and continuing advancement of LB-102 and the Company's portfolio. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's limited operating history and historical losses; the Company's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of LB-102; the Company's dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, LB-102; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidate; the early stages of clinical development of the Company's lead product candidate, LB-102; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the Company's product candidate; that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and the Company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and its other documents to be subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Media -

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

Mtattory@lifescicomms.com