WKN: A4046T | ISIN: US69012T3059
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 16:13
0,490 Euro
+4,88 % +0,023
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4900,50016:14
0,4900,49716:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2026 14:42 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.: Outlook Therapeutics Appoints Laura Cantrell as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced it has appointed Laura Cantrell as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development

"We are very pleased to welcome Laura to Outlook Therapeutics at such a pivotal time in our evolution," said Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. "Laura's two decades of global biotechnology experience spanning corporate strategy, business development and portfolio leadership, and her proven ability to identify, evaluate and execute high-value opportunities, will be instrumental as we advance our mission to deliver a differentiated ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab and pursue opportunities to maximize long-term shareholder value."

In her role as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Ms. Cantrell will be responsible for leading Outlook Therapeutics' business development strategy, including strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities and corporate development initiatives.

"I am excited to join Outlook Therapeutics and to work alongside the leadership team at such an important moment for the Company," said Laura Cantrell, newly appointed Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in business development, global partnerships and portfolio strategy to help advance the company's programs, explore strategic opportunities and support Outlook's next phase of growth."

Ms. Cantrell brings more than 20 years of experience in global corporate strategy, business development, and portfolio leadership across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and is a seasoned biotech executive with deep expertise in business development, commercial strategy, and global portfolio expansion. She has held senior leadership roles at leading biotechnology companies, including Medivation (acquired by Pfizer), BeiGene, Sobi, Axovant Sciences, and Genentech/Roche. During her career, she has led high-impact licensing, acquisition, and partnership initiatives, including serving as a core member of the team that supported Medivation's $14 billion acquisition by Pfizer and the commercial assessment supporting the acquisition of TALZENNA. Ms. Cantrell has extensive experience driving global commercialization strategies and lifecycle management for biologics and oncology assets, including bevacizumab, and has led asset teams responsible for launches and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and international markets. Ms. Cantrell holds an MBA from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Michigan.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics has commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 908.824.0775
OTLK@jtcir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f664cc57-e281-4cc3-a237-5e19e88648ea


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
