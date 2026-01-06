

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets continues to be nervous as markets digest the developments in Venezuela. Anxiety ahead of the labor market updates from the U.S. lingered even as markets digested the persisting decline in the ISM Manufacturing PMI.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory despite a strong session on Monday that witnessed the Dow Jones reaching a fresh record high. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note amidst softer-than-expected inflation readings from Germany. Asian markets too finished on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern.



Crude oil prices recorded minor gains. Gold prices extended gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a broadly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,910.30, down 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,900.50, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 24,962.83, up 0.43% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,106.55, up 1.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,198.77, down 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,920.06, down 0.06% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,518.08, up 1.32% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,682.80, down 0.52% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,083.67, up 1.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,710.45, up 1.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1707, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3516, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 156.42, up 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6724, up 0.15% USD/CAD at 1.3775, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 98.45, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.171%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.8434%, down 1.03% France at 3.553%, down 0.70% U.K. at 4.4810%, down 0.62% Japan at 2.130%, up 0.95%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $62.01, up 0.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $58.58, up 0.45%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,475.80, up 0.55%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $93,764.59, up 0.96% Ethereum at $3,233.30, up 2.04% XRP at $2.37, up 11.46% BNB at $912.90, up 0.82% Solana at $138.81, up 2.77%



