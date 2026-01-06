Anzeige
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.: Autozi and China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance Forge Strategic Partnership, with an Annual Sales Target of $200 Million

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi, a leading cloud-based supply chain platform operator in China's automotive industry, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance. The partnership will focus on jointly building a nationwide maintenance parts supply chain platform. The first phase of the collaboration involves 12 selected Alliance members across 12 provinces, with a collective annual sales target exceeding USD 200 million.

The two parties have established a three-year integration roadmap. High-quality Alliance members will be onboarded into Autozi's ecosystem through a structured three-phase process: 1) forming regional joint ventures (ensuring operational standardization), 2) undergoing equity acquisition by Autozi (enabling capital integration), and 3) transitioning their business onto Autozi's supply chain cloud platform (achieving digital transformation).

Members selected for the initial batch have already commenced the establishment of regional joint ventures with Autozi. Subsequently, their existing business operations will be consolidated into these new entities to align with the compliance standards required for listed companies.

The plan aims to integrate up to 30 member companies into Autozi's network within three years, achieving coverage across 30 provinces in China. This initiative is set to create the country's first nationwide maintenance parts supply chain platform, with a projected annual sales revenue surpassing USD 500 million.

About China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance
Founded in 2016, the China Auto Maintenance Parts Alliance consists of over 50 member companies operating across China. Its product portfolio encompasses 15 categories of maintenance parts, including Lubricants, tires, batteries, filters, brake pads, belts, bulbs, and spark plugs, etc. The Alliance is guided by five core principles: joint procurement, collaborative marketing, open cooperation, experience sharing, and mutual support.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.
Founded in 2010, Autozi is a fast-growing automotive service and technology platform in China. It offers a wide range of cost-effective automotive products and services through integrated online-offline channels nationwide. Leveraging its advanced supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built an integrated ecosystem that connects key industry stakeholders, improving collaboration and efficiency across the supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
