ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Contributes to Improving Life at Home With Appliance Donations to Two Leading U.S. Non Profit Organizations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation made significant product donations in 2025 to Ronald McDonald House and the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, facilities that serve as temporary residences during challenging times.

Ronald McDonald House

The 2025 effort marks Whirlpool Corporation's first year supporting Ronald McDonald House. During this inaugural year, the company donated 165 appliances to 26 chapters nationwide.

Ronald McDonald House programs are dedicated to caring for families with a community of support. When a child is ill or injured and in the hospital, Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay with the comforts of home just steps away from the hospital, operating over 385 Ronald McDonald House programs and over 270 Ronald McDonald House Family Room programs globally.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge

Whirlpool Corporation continued its long-standing support of American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities, marking its 18th consecutive year of support for the organization, a relationship that began in 2007.

In 2025, Whirlpool Corporation donated 188 appliances to 20 different lodges.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities offer a home away from home for people facing cancer and their caregivers when cancer treatment is far away. The program provides a free place to stay during treatment so that people with cancer can focus on getting better. The presence of functional, high-quality appliances significantly impacts the experience of guests. Guests emphasized the importance of kitchen facilities.

Whirlpool Corp. plans to continue both appliance donation programs with these organizations in 2026.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-contributes-to-improving-life-at-home-with-appli-1124419

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
