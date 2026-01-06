

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire XConn Technologies, a provider of advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon, for approximately $540 million.



With this deal, the company plans to expand its switching portfolio with XConn's PCIe and CXL products, advancing Marvell's connectivity strategy for next-generation AI and cloud data centers.



The transaction, expected to close in early calendar 2026, will be paid in a mix of cash and stock.



In the pre-market hours, MRVL is trading at $92.29, up 2.27 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News