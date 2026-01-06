

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TDKA.F), Tuesday announced the establishment of a new TDK group company, which will focus on physical and generative artificial intelligence, offering an eye-intent/tracking solution.



The company will primarily deal with the development of custom chips, cameras, and AI algorithms enabling end-to-end system solutions, by combining software technologies such as eye-intent/tracking and multiple TDK technologies.



The company also introduced TDK AIsight SED0112, a next-generation ultra-low power DSP platform integrating a microcontroller, state machine, and hardware CNN engine for AI glasses.



Currently, TDK is trading at 11.20 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.



