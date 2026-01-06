Anzeige
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
PR Newswire
06.01.2026
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 378.60p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,634,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 77,352,182 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 77,352,182.

The above figure of 77,352,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

6 January 2026


