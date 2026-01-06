The "France Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France hosts around 139 data centers with Paris dominating the region with more than 600 MW currently. With 16 operators delivering around 250,000 racks, France maintains one of the highest rack densities in Europe, indicating highly scalable facilities.
France is witnessing a major expansion wave, with upcoming data center capacity projected to exceed 3 GW. Paris remains the core data center hub of France, hosting the largest concentration of white-floor capacity and IT load among all French regions.
The top three operators Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4 alone contribute major of France's total IT load capacity, highlighting a strongly consolidated market.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Eppes, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Mougins, Mulhouse, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (139 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This France Data Center Market
- ASP Server
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AtlasEdge
- Blue
- CELESTE
- CIV
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- CyrusOne
- DTiX
- Data4 Group
- DataOne
- Datagrex
- dc2scale,Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Decima
- EURA DC
- Emirates France
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Evroc
- Extendo Datacenter
- Foliateam
- Free Pro
- fullsave
- GTT Communications
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Green Computing
- Groupe Asten
- hosTELyon
- IBO
- ikoula
- MAXNOD
- MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
- Microsoft
- Nation Data Center
- nLighten
- Netiwan
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
- OpCore
- OpCore (Iliad Group InfraVia)
- Orange Business Services
- Penta Infra
- Phocea DC
- Prologis
- SFR Business
- Segro
- Sesterce
- TAS
- TDF
- Telehouse
- Thesee Datacenter
- XL360
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg4yzi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106944855/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900