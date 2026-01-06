DMS GROUP: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON DECEMBER 31, 2025

January 6, 2026 - 5.45 pm - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, communicates the half-year results of the liquidity contract entrusted by DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF dated May 7, 2025.
As of 31/12/2025, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 110 630 Shares
- 102 349 Euros
It should be noted that when the contract was set up, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 150 000 Shares
- 50 000 Euros
Over the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 were executed:
- 1 155 Purchase transactions
- 1 153 Sale Transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 248 152 Shares and 330 540 euros on purchase
- 253 627 Shares and 342 117 euros for sale
UPCOMING EVENTS* :
- 19/01/2026 2025 Annual revenue 2025
- 14/04/2026 2025 Annual results
- 21/04/2026 Q1 2026 revenue
The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Paris market.
*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.
ABOUT DMS GROUP
DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.
In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €46.1 million, more than 75% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.
DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.
DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.
