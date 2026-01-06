Anzeige
WKN: A2AMFU | ISIN: FR0012202497 | Ticker-Symbol: DMS1
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 08:06
1,185 Euro
-0,42 % -0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,30518:08
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2026 17:53 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DMS GROUP: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON DECEMBER 31, 2025

January 6, 2026 - 5.45 pm - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, communicates the half-year results of the liquidity contract entrusted by DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF dated May 7, 2025.

As of 31/12/2025, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 110 630 Shares
  • 102 349 Euros

It should be noted that when the contract was set up, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 150 000 Shares
  • 50 000 Euros

Over the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 were executed:

  • 1 155 Purchase transactions
  • 1 153 Sale Transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 248 152 Shares and 330 540 euros on purchase
  • 253 627 Shares and 342 117 euros for sale

UPCOMING EVENTS* :

  • 19/01/2026 2025 Annual revenue 2025
  • 14/04/2026 2025 Annual results
  • 21/04/2026 Q1 2026 revenue

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Paris market.
*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

Receive free financial information from DMS Group by registering on www.actusnews.com

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €46.1 million, more than 75% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP
Investor Relations
relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com
Press Relations
relationpresse@dms-imaging.com		CONTACTS NEWS
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst and Investor RelationsTel.: 01 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Press Relations Tel.: 01 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGtqkpdqZWjImZ6elMqbm2eUmW5jx2SVZWWWmGdtaZ2Yap1iyG1mbcieZnJmnG5p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95793-dms-group-cp-2025.12.31-half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
