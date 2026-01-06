Siemens and NVIDIA expand their partnership to build the Industrial AI Operating System, reinventing the entire end-to-end industrial value chain through AI from design and engineering to manufacturing, production, operations, and into supply chains

Siemens launches Digital Twin Composer software, available on Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace mid-2026, to power the industrial metaverse at scale

PepsiCo using Siemens Digital Twin Composer to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally

Siemens unveils nine industrial copilots to bring intelligence across the industrial value chain

Siemens highlights new technologies for accelerating drug discovery, autonomous driving and shop floor efficiency

Siemens brings industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses

At CES 2026, Siemens' keynote marked a new era of technology for industry and infrastructure, showcasing how customers and partners are harnessing artificial intelligence to transform their businesses. With AI-enabled technologies, deep domain expertise, and trusted partnerships, Siemens is converting this technological leap into measurable benefits for customers, partners, and society.

"Just as electricity once revolutionized the world, industry is shifting toward elements where AI powers products, factories, buildings, grids and transportation. Industrial AI is no longer a feature; it's a force that will reshape the next century. Siemens is delivering AI-native capabilities, intelligence embedded end-to-end across design, engineering and operations, to help our customers anticipate issues, accelerate innovation and reduce cost," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "From the most comprehensive digital twin and AI-powered hardware to copilots on the shop floor, we're scaling intelligence across the physical world, so businesses realize speed, quality and efficiency all at once. This is how we scale a once-in-a-generation technology shift into measurable outcomes."

Siemens highlighted its long-standing partnership with NVIDIA at CES 2026: The companies are expanding their partnership to build the Industrial AI Operating System helping customers revolutionize how they design, engineer, and operate physical systems. Siemens and NVIDIA will work together to build AI-accelerated industrial solutions across the full lifecycle of products and production, enabling faster innovation, continuous optimization, and more resilient, sustainable manufacturing. The companies also aim to build the world's first fully AI-driven, adaptive manufacturing sites globally, starting in 2026 with the Siemens Electronics Factory in Erlangen, Germany, as the first blueprint.

To support development, NVIDIA will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks and blueprints, while Siemens will commit hundreds of industrial AI experts and leading hardware and software. The companies have identified impact areas to make this vision a reality: AI-native EDA, AI-native Simulation, AI-driven adaptive manufacturing and supply chain, and AI-factories.

Siemens also announced that it will be integrating NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Nemotron open AI models into its electronic design automation (EDA) software offerings to advance generative and agentic workflows for semiconductor and PCB design. This will both maximize accuracy through domain specialization and significantly lower operational costs by enabling the most efficient model to handle and adapt to every specific need.

"Generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a new industrial revolution, transforming digital twins from passive simulations into the active intelligence of the physical world," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world's leading industrial software with NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world."

New Technology Connects Digital Twin with Real-Time, Real-World Data

Siemens' primary product launch at CES 2026 is the Digital Twin Composer, available on the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace mid-2026. This new technology brings together Siemens' comprehensive digital twin, simulations built using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, and real-time, real-world engineering data.

With the Digital Twin Composer, companies can create a virtual 3D model of any product, process, or plant; put it in a 3D scene of their choosing; then move back and forth through time, precisely visualizing the effects of everything from weather changes to engineering changes. With Siemens' software as the data backbone, the Digital Twin Composer builds Industrial Metaverse environments at scale, empowering organizations to apply industrial AI, simulation and real-time physical data to make decisions virtually, at speed and scale. Digital Twin Composer is part of Siemens Xcelerator, an industry proven portfolio of software used by companies worldwide to develop digital twins.

PepsiCo and Siemens are digitally transforming select U.S. manufacturing and warehouse facilities by converting them into high-fidelity 3D digital twins that simulate plant operations and the end-to-end supply chain to establish a performance baseline. Within weeks, teams optimized and validated new configurations to boost capacity and throughput, giving PepsiCo a unified, real-time view of operations with flexibility to integrate AI-driven capabilities over time.

Leveraging Siemens' Digital Twin Composer, NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and computer vision, PepsiCo can now recreate every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path with physics-level accuracy, enabling AI agents to simulate, test, and refine system changes identifying up to 90 percent of potential issues before any physical modifications occur. This approach has already delivered a 20 percent increase in throughput on initial deployment and is driving faster design cycles, nearly 100 percent design validation and 10 to 15 percent reductions in capital expenditure (Capex) by uncovering hidden capacity and validating investments in a virtual environment.

New Industrial Copilots Streamline Manufacturing Operations

Siemens also spotlighted its partnership with Microsoft, in a conversation with Jay Parikh, executive vice president for CoreAI. Together, Siemens and Microsoft are bridging the worlds of IT and operations, with a collaboration centered on using AI to help organizations across industries improve productivity, resilience, and innovation. Among the highlights: co-building the award-winning industrial copilot.

Siemens also announced that it is expanding its set of AI-powered copilots across the industrial value chain. This will embed intelligence that extends from design and simulation to product lifecycle management, manufacturing, and operations.

Siemens will deploy nine new AI-powered copilots for its software offerings, this will include Teamcenter, Polarion, and Opcenter. These copilots, respectively, streamline product data navigation, reducing errors and accelerating time to market; automate compliance, helping to ensure faster regulatory approvals and lower risk; and transform manufacturing processes, driving cost savings and operational efficiency.

These copilots, along with the rest of Siemens' expanding portfolio of industrial AI solutions, are available to companies of every size on the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace.

AI-Driven Innovations in Life Sciences, Energy and Manufacturing

In life sciences, Siemens' acquisition of Dotmatics has enabled the integration of vast research data, fueling drug discovery and development. With Dotmatics' Luma platform, scientists can unify billions of data points generated across instruments and labs, creating a coherent foundation for AI-driven exploration. Combined with Siemens Simcenter simulation and digital twins, teams can rapidly test molecules, identify promising candidates, and virtually scale production to help life-changing therapies reach patients up to 50% faster and at a lower cost.

In energy, Bob Mumgaard, CEO and co-founder of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, described how the company uses Siemens' technologies as it leads the path to commercial fusion. Commonwealth Fusion Systems uses design software and a strong data backbone to help it accelerate the development of fusion machines that promise clean, limitless energy for generations to come.

In manufacturing, Siemens announced a collaboration to bring Industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses. With hands-free, real-time audio guidance, safety insights, and feedback, shop floor workers will feel empowered to solve problems efficiently and confidently.

Technology to Transform the Everyday for Everyone

At the Siemens booth in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Siemens is showcasing how its technology transforms the everyday, for everyone. Featured solutions from Siemens and its customers that bring together design, simulation, automation, AI, and digital twin technology:

PepsiCo is modernizing its global operations to meet evolving customer demands with greater speed and flexibility. With Siemens, the company is digitalizing manufacturing and warehousing processes, enabling faster innovation, more agile production, and smarter decision-making across its supply chain.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is pioneering the future of clean energy with commercial fusion. Faced with the challenges of building an entirely new industry, CFS partnered with Siemens to build a comprehensive data backbone and to accelerate the design and manufacturing of this clean, safe, and nearly limitless energy source.

Haddy is reshaping manufacturing through AI-powered 3D printing and localized micro factories that deliver sustainable, high-quality products faster and closer to customers. Facing challenges around supply chain disruption, sustainability, and production agility, Haddy partnered with Siemens to streamline design, optimize operations, and scale efficiently.

Siemens is also revolutionizing how industrial automation is experienced with the launch of its eXplore tour mobile experience in North Hall. Housed in an 18-wheel vehicle, the eXplore tour delivers an interactive experience that highlights how Siemens technologies converge to drive continuous operational optimization and unlock new levels of efficiency. After CES, the eXplore tour will continue across the U.S. with stops including Realize LIVE in Detroit and Automate in Chicago.

Siemens is also livestreaming from a broadcast studio in North Hall, presented in collaboration with AWS. The broadcast studio will feature conversations with the industry leaders who are shaping the future of industrial AI including Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Siemens.

For the first time, Siemens is hosting its autonomous vehicle experience located at West Hall 4352. The experience will feature Siemens' new PAVE360 Automotive technology, a system-level digital twin, to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles. It will demonstrate how this new technology works, with a real vehicle on site, operating autonomously in a completely virtual environment.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI including generative AI to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at https://www.siemens.com/.

