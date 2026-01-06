€1.0m in the form of a 0% interest loan co-financed by the European Union, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Bpifrance, with a repayment deferral period of two and a half years

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptive Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA), a French-American player specialized in complex spine surgery, offering an integrated pre, intra, and post-operative solution based on a 3D planning software, adaptive implants and related services, today announced that it has obtained €2.0m in non-dilutive financing.

A €1.0m loan from the European Union, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Bpifrance

Bpifrance, the European Union and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region have granted SMAIO a €1m loan at 0% interest, financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), with the aim of supporting its research and development (R&D) and commercial development. With a maturity of 7.5 years and a 2.5-year repayment deferral, this financing will enable SMAIO to continue investing in the development of innovative solutions and support their commercialization, particularly in the United States, the world's leading market for spine surgery.

Two loans totaling €1.0m from its banking partners

The banking pool comprised of BNP Paribas and Société Générale has granted SMAIO two loans totaling €1.0m. These loans have a maturity of 4 years.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, stated: "We are delighted to have secured this new non-dilutive financing on excellent terms. These resources strengthen our financial flexibility and will be allocated primarily to our R&D, enabling us to continue developing innovative solutions with the ultimate goal of facilitating the precise positioning of our implants and accurately monitoring the surgical plan in real time in the operating room. I would like to extend my special thanks to our longstanding banking partners, BNP Société Générale, as well as BPI and the Auvergne Rhône Alpes region for their trust and unwavering support, which underpin SMAIO's decision, made more than 17 years ago, to base its research and development projects in its region of origin in order to benefit from its dynamism, competitiveness, and the exceptional quality of the labor pool and skills it offers, particularly in the field of health-care innovation."

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The Company's open platform deployed in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to deliver a personalized and data-driven approach to complex spine surgery, enabling SMAIO to partner commercially with major U.S. surgical companies and provide their surgeon clients with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 40 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

