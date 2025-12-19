New attendance record at the New York session, bringing together nearly 60 experts from the spine sector, including over 40 surgeons

Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA), a French-American player specialized in complex spine surgery, offering an integrated pre, intra, and post-operative solution based on a 3D planning software, adaptive implants and related services, today announced the success of its fourth American Think Tank (exchange program on sagittal balance), held in New York on December 11, 2025.

SMAIO continues to place surgeon training at the heart of its international development, particularly in the United States, a market of strategic interest. For this fourth edition, the company brought together, in New York, more than 40 spine surgeons along with spine industry professionals, for a total of nearly 60 people-a record level of attendance that confirms the growing interest among experts in the holistic approach offered by SMAIO.

The internationally renowned surgeons were able to use two flagship products from the i-Kontrol realignment ecosystem: the KEOPS Balance Analyzer 3D surgical planning software, based on big data technologies, and the Kheiron Spinal Fixation System. This hands-on experience enabled them to understand how to accurately plan and perform spinal realignment surgeries based on real-life cases, with live analysis and surgical simulation, before using the Kheiron system on realistic simulators.

Industry representatives were able to observe how surgeons interacted with the KEOPS-4ME open platform, designed for the North American market and enabling other spine companies to benefit from patient-specific custom rods in combination with their proprietary implant portfolios. They were able to experience the flexibility of the planning process and how easy it is to deploy in future customer hospitals.

These meetings have become the cornerstone of disseminating SMAIO's expertise and reinforce surgeons' commitment to adopting its solutions in their daily clinical practice.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, comments: "The continued success of our Think Tank courses perfectly illustrates SMAIO's strategy, which focuses on innovation, medical expertise, and knowledge sharing. As we undergo a phase of rapid expansion, these meetings enable us to objectively assess the value of our innovations for patients within the North American and international medical community. Each edition is an opportunity to stimulate scientific reflection and promote the adoption of innovative solutions that transform clinical practice. This year, we are delighted to have brought together nearly 60 spine experts from different countries, including more than 40 surgeons, many of whom are regular users of our solutions. We are convinced that these discussions are essential to supporting healthcare professionals in improving patient care while stimulating our development in the United States, the world's leading market for spine surgery."

Upcoming financial event:

Annual revenue for 2025: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 (after market close)

About SMAIO (www.smaio.com)

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, I-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The Company's open platform deployed in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to deliver a personalized and data-driven approach to complex spine surgery, enabling SMAIO to partner commercially with major U.S. surgical companies and provide their surgeon clients with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 40 highly specialized staff.

For further information, please visit our website: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

