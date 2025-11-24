Matthieu Ville brings over 15 years of experience in medical marketing in the United States.

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics- Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA), a French-American company specialized in complex spine surgery with a global offer comprising software, adaptative implants and related services, today announced the appointment of Matthieu Ville as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

A global business leader in MedTech commercialization

Matthieu Ville is a French-American citizen with over 15 years of leadership in MedTech innovation and commercialization across continents. He has held key strategic roles focused on developing and scaling both patient-specific and open-platform solutions for leading MedTech companies such as Medicrea/Medtronic (UNiD ASI solution) and eCential Robotics (eCential Robotics Open Platform).

Graduated from Paris Sorbonne University, Matthieu Ville began his career in finance, before joining the spine industry at Medicrea, where he progressed to Marketing Director. There, he played a pivotal role in the development and sales of the UNiD ASI patient-specific platform and more than 10 spinal systems ranging from cervical to iliac. Building on this success, Matthieu joined NuVasive in San Diego (CA), where he led the worldwide upstream marketing team for enabling technologies, overseeing the Pulse digital and analytics product portfolio, driving its launch across three continents, and establishing the collaboration with SMAIO.

Most recently, Matthieu served as Vice President of Marketing at eCential Robotics, leading the marketing and clinical team for the imaging and robotics portfolio, while actively contributing to the company's U.S. implantation and expansion through system sales and company partnerships.

An appointment to drive SMAIO's global growth and integration strategy

In his new role, Matthieu Ville will be leveraging SMAIO's decades-long legacy of spinal science and surgical data intelligence, which has laid the foundation for a holistic, patient-centric approach to spinal realignment, embodied in the unique i-Kontrol smart realignment ecosystem. He will lead SMAIO's global commercial and marketing efforts to expand adoption of i-Kontrol and the recently launched KEOPS-4ME open platform in the United States.

Matthieu Ville, Chief Commercial Officer of SMAIO, stated: "I am honored to join SMAIO a company I have long admired for its realignment expertise and bold vision to improve patient outcomes. Complex spine surgery is the greatest challenge in the spine industry, too often limited by fragmented tools and 'me-too' systems. Having actively contributed to the development and commercialization of the first spine patient-specific platform with UNiD ASI, I immediately recognized in SMAIO the next evolution that is rapidly earning the trust of key opinion leaders and leading institutions."

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chairman and CEO of SMAIO, concluded: "We are delighted to welcome Matthieu Ville to our executive team. His dual French-American background and deep understanding of the North American MedTech landscape make him a strong asset as we accelerate our expansion in the United States. Having already contributed to our partnership with NuVasive in 2022, Matthieu brings both strategic acumen and an intimate understanding of SMAIO's culture. With his leadership, we will structure our growth and firmly establish SMAIO in the world's largest medical device market."

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to KEOPS, its Big Data management software that has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, i-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implants and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The Company's open platform deployed in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to deliver a personalized and data-driven approach to complex spine surgery, enabling SMAIO to partner commercially with major U.S. surgical companies and provide their surgeon clients with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 40 highly specialized staff.

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

