Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that it has successfully settled its dispute regarding unpaid operating fees and expenses owed to the Corporation by Hagco Energy LLC and Hugocellr, LTD.

In satisfaction of outstanding amounts totaling in excess of US$600,000, Nexera has accepted ownership of certain oil-producing properties in South Texas previously held by Hagco and Hugocellr. Prior to the dispute, Nexera's wholly owned subsidiary, Production Resources Inc. ("PRI"), served as operator of the assets, which were producing in excess of 20 barrels of oil per day.

Given PRI's extensive operational experience with the wells, Nexera is currently assessing options to optimize production performance or otherwise leverage these assets to further strengthen the Corporation's balance sheet. The Company anticipates making a determination regarding the strategic direction for these properties early in 2026.

ABOUT NEXERA ENERGY INC.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Nexera Energy Inc.