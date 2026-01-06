

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. federal health guidelines have now allowed women to collect their own samples for cervical cancer screening. Women can do this either at a doctor's office or at home, according to the updated guidelines released by the Health Resources and Services Administration.



'These updates represent a significant step forward in cervical cancer screening and will improve screening rates and save lives,' Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Tom Engels said in a statement.



'By expanding screening options and removing cost barriers, we're helping more women take an active role in protecting their health and their future.'



Under the new guidance, women aged 30 to 65 who have an average risk of cervical cancer are advised to take a high-risk HPV test every five years. This test looks for types of HPV that are most likely to cause cervical cancer. The sample can be collected by a healthcare provider or by the woman herself at home.



'By doing this, we're going to get some of those people that have been falling through the cracks and not getting this testing done in advance,' Engels told ABC News. 'And by doing that, we're going to save lives.'



Experts say many studies have found that allowing women to collect their own samples could help increase screening rates, especially among groups that are harder to reach. Self-collection also offers more privacy and convenience, especially for women who do not have reliable transportation. Notably, private insurance will start covering this self-testing option from January 2027.



The updated guidelines come as many women in the U.S. do not get screened as recommended. Screening rates dropped from 47 percent in 2019 to 41 percent in 2023, according to a study published last year.



Screening rates are especially low in rural areas, where women often have to travel long distances for gynecological exams. The studies found that women living in rural areas are 25 percent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer and 42 percent more likely to die from it compared to women in cities.



