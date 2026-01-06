

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed higher on Tuesday with some markets in the region recording record highs, with investors digesting regional PMI and inflation readings, and closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.58%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 1.18%, Germany's DAX edged up 0.09% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.32%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.56% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.



Iceland, Ireland, Poland and Russia ended weak.



In the UK market, Fresnillo climbed about 5.3%. AstraZeneca, Burberry Group, GSK, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Anglo American Plc., Rentokil Initial, Rio Tinto, Endeavour Mining and Babcock International gained 3 to 5%.



Next Plc shares surged 5% after upgrading its profit guidance, forecasting after-tax earnings of 738.8 pence per share, above market expectations, following a more than 10% surge in sales in December.



Tesco, IAG, Centrica, Antofagasta, Smith & Nephew, Glencore, Diploma, Ashtead Group and National Grid also moved up sharply.



JD Sports Fashion drifted down 4.4%. Barratt Redrow, Peshing Square Holdings, Auto Trader Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, RightMove, Hiscox, Experian and Beazley lost 1.4 to 3%.



In the German market, Daimler Truck Holding gaiend 5.3%. Infineon moved up 5%. Merck, Qiagen, MTU Aero Engines, BASF, Deutsche Post, Symrise, Siemens Healthineers, Fresenius and Mercedes-Benz climbed 1.5 to 3.2%.



Adidas ended lower by about 4.2% following a rating downgrade by Bank of America.



SAP, Hannover Rueck and Commerzbank lost 2 to 2.2%. Munich RE, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Boerse, Porsche Automobil and Brenntag also ended weak.



In the French market, EssilorLuxottica gained more than 5%. Edenred and Kering ended higher by about 4.3% and 4%, respectively.



Eurofins Scientific, STMicroElectronics, Michelin, Hermes International, Orange, L'Oreal, Engie and Sanofi also ended notably higher.



Stellantis, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Renault, Dassault Systemes, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies and Bureau Veritas lost 1 to 2.3%.



Shares of Polish parcel locker company soared more than 28% after the firm announced that it has received an indicative buyout offer and a special committee will assess all aspects of a potential transaction.



Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Composite PMI in Germany decreased to 51.3 in December from 52.4 in November of 2025.



The HCOB Germany Services PMI was revised slightly higher to 52.7 in December 2025 from a preliminary of 52.6, and compared to 53.1 in November, final figures showed.



Statistical office INSEE said France's inflation eased to a seven-month low in December due to a more pronounced fall in energy prices, according to provisional estimate.



The consumer price index logged an annual increase of 0.8%, following November's 0.9% rise. This was the slowest rate since May. Prices were expected to rise again by 0.9%.



EU harmonized inflation also slowed unexpectedly in December, to 0.7% from 0.8% in November. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 0.8%.



On a monthly basis, both the CPI and the HICP edged up 0.1% each, reversing previous month's 0.2% drop. Consumer and harmonized prices were expected to climb 0.2% each in December.



Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB France Composite PMI for December 2025 was revised marginally lower to 50.0, from a flash estimate of 50.1 and November's 50.4, signaling broadly stagnant output. The manufacturing PMI came in at 50.7 compared to 47.8 in November, while the Services PMI stood at 50.1 in December, down from 51.4 in November.



The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI for December 2025 was revised lower to 51.5, from a flash estimate of 51.9 and down from November's 30-month high of 52.8. The Services PMI came in at 52.4, down from 53.6 in November, while the manufacturing PMI score was 48.8 in December, down from 49.6 a month earlier.



Data from S&P Global showed the UK S&P Global Composite PMI was at 51.4 in December of 2025, inching higher from 51.2 in the previous month but revised sharply lower from the preliminary estimate of 52.1. The result reflected the eighth consecutive period of expansion in the British private sector activity. The Services PMI came in at 51.4 compared to 51.3 in November, while the manufacturing PMI rose to 50.6 from 50.2.



Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Limited showed new car sales in the UK increased by 3.9% year on year to 146,249 units in December 2025, rebounding from the 1.6% decline in November.



