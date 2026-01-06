ProLogium, Kyushu Electric Power and Nakayama Iron Works Join Forces to Pioneer a New Era in Construction Machinery

Advanced solid-state battery module and zero-emission construction machinery to debut at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic battery technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Japanese energy powerhouse Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. and Japan's leading construction machinery manufacturer Nakayama Iron Works, Ltd. The three companies will jointly showcase, for the first time at CES 2026, a 24V solid-state battery module powered by ProLogium solid-state batteries. The module is also planned for integration into two groundbreaking zero-emission construction machines - the MSD700 and NE100HBJ. This partnership not only establishes a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning from battery cell to end product, but also marks a major breakthrough for solid-state batteries in industrial and heavy machinery applications. Together, the companies aim to set a new benchmark for the global energy transition and smart construction solutions.

Responding to the urgent global demand in industrial and engineering sectors for safer, more efficient, and more sustainable energy solutions - and as the safety and performance challenges of conventional lithium batteries become increasingly evident - Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, stated: "ProLogium's next-generation solid-state lithium ceramic battery features a unique Super-fluidized All Inorganic Solid State Electrolyte (combining a non-flammable all-inorganic electrolyte with an Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) that is released under high temperature and high voltage to stabilize the active materials of both the cathode and anode. This enables the battery to truly interrupt thermal chain reactions and achieve the ultimate goal of eliminating thermal runaway, fundamentally addressing the risks of thermal runaway and combustion found in conventional batteries. Through our co-development of a 24V module with Kyushu Electric Power, and its ultimate integration into construction machinery by Nakayama Iron Works, this deep partnership not only expands solid-state battery applications into broad industrial fields such as construction machinery, but also delivers unprecedented safety and performance assurance through full vertical integration from cell to end product. We are thrilled by this progress and look forward to working with our partners to accelerate the future of smart construction and sustainable energy, delivering safe, stable, and high-efficiency energy solutions to society."

Leveraging Vertical Integration to Set a New Benchmark for Industrial Solid-State Battery Applications

At the core of this strategic alliance is the integration of the three parties' expertise and technologies. ProLogium provides its world-leading next-generation solid-state lithium ceramic cells; Kyushu Electric Power, leverages its extensive experience in energy technology and lithium-ion battery monitoring/control to design the 24V solid-state battery module; and Nakayama Iron Works will integrate the high-performance module into its advanced construction machinery. This collaborative model - supported by module manufacturer Seiko Electric and worldwide sales agent Sojitz Kyushu Corporation - forms a complete vertically integrated chain from battery cell to end product. It ensures quality, performance, and cost optimization from technology R&D through market deployment, enabling a highly efficient value chain.

Mr. Koji Kurayama, Manager of Next-Generation Storage Battery System Project of Kyushu Electric Power said: "We are excited to leverage our expertise in energy technology and battery monitoring to contribute to the development of next-generation solid-state battery solutions. This collaboration represents a significant step toward realizing a sustainable and carbon-neutral future."

Mr. Hiroshi Nakayama, President of Nakayama Iron Works stated: "By integrating next-generation solid-state battery technology and collaborating with industry leaders, we are committed to delivering advanced solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to a sustainable future."

First Appearance at CES 2026: Leading Construction Machinery into the Zero-Emission Era

To showcase the initial outcomes of this collaboration, ProLogium, Kyushu Electric Power, and Nakayama Iron Works will jointly - for the first time - present at CES 2026 a 24V solid-state battery module powered by ProLogium's next-generation solid-state cells, alongside groundbreaking zero-emission construction machinery end products. The DC 24V battery module incorporates seven ProLogium SN-10 cells, delivering a capacity of up to 111.3Ah in a compact form factor with high vibration resistance. It supports an operating voltage range of 29.4-17.5V, with an energy capacity of up to 2,671Wh. Through flexible series/parallel configurations, the module can deliver outstanding performance - including high voltage, high current, and large capacity - and, compared with existing lithium-ion solutions, is expected to extend MSD700 all-functions operating time from 2 hours to 3.7 hours, while reducing charging time to approximately 0.45 hours (~27 minutes). For NE100HBJ, operating time is expected to increase from 8 hours to 10 hours in travel duty and from 4 hours to 10 hours in crushing duty, with charging time shortened to approximately 0.24 hours (~14 minutes). By combining longer runtime with fast energy replenishment, the solution significantly improves equipment uptime and jobsite productivity, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.

These innovative construction machines planned for the solid-state battery module are expected to deliver significant benefits to the industry:

MSD700 is a compact, battery-driven construction machine designed for narrow environments where large equipment or personnel are difficult to operate so compact vehicle design is crucial. With zero emissions , it can operate safely indoors, low temperature or underground severe circumstances without concerns about exhaust gases.

is a compact, battery-driven construction machine designed for narrow environments where large equipment or personnel are difficult to operate so compact vehicle design is crucial. With , it can operate safely indoors, low temperature or underground severe circumstances without concerns about exhaust gases. NE100HBJ, part of the DENDOMAN series, is a battery-driven crusher capable of crushing 15-50 tons per hour of rock/concrete - also achieving zero emissions.

Compared with conventional lithium batteries, ProLogium solid-state batteries enable the MSD700 and NE100HBJ to achieve longer operating time and efficient charging capabilities, significantly enhancing their market competitiveness and setting a new benchmark for smarter and more sustainable industrial development worldwide.

Expanding the Solid-State Battery Application Landscape with Safe, High-Efficiency Sustainable Energy Solutions

ProLogium has long been dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of safe, high-efficiency next-generation solid-state lithium ceramic batteries, delivering innovative energy solutions. Conventional lithium batteries may face thermal runaway and combustion risks due to liquid electrolytes and separator-related issues. Meanwhile, even some mainstream sulfide-based solid-state batteries may still carry potential combustion concerns. ProLogium remains at the forefront of safety technology. ProLogium's latest achievement - the fourth-generation Super-fluidized All Inorganic Solid State Electrolyte with its built-in Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) - effectively suppresses the spread and chain reaction of thermal runaway, fundamentally eliminating safety hazards. In addition, ProLogium's gigawatt-hour-scale superfactory mass production capability optimizes manufacturing costs, enabling the company to meet diverse global partner needs at a reasonable price point and deliver sustainable, stable energy to society. This collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power and Nakayama Iron Works marks the beginning of ProLogium solid-state batteries' expansion into the construction machinery industry - another major step forward in the pursuit of safe and reliable energy solutions.

