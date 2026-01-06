

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines has kicked off a multi-year partnership to become the Official Airline of Sphere, marking its move into the realm of live entertainment and immersive experiences, beyond just air travel.



As part of this collaboration, they've launched the Delta SKY360° Club, which is Sphere's first branded hospitality space and provides exclusive access to premium events through the SkyMiles Experiences platform.



The Delta SKY360 Club, which is now open on Sphere's event level, offers guests a cozy lounge to enjoy during live concerts, Sphere Experiences like The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, and other special events.



Alicia Tillman, Delta's Chief Marketing Officer, mentioned that this partnership aligns with the airline's goal of making every journey special by linking customers to meaningful experiences outside the flight. Sphere executives shared a similar vibe, emphasizing their mutual focus on innovation, technology, and top-notch entertainment.



Starting in 2026, SkyMiles members will have access to exclusive packages and events at Sphere. This partnership builds on Delta's growing footprint at Sphere, especially after CEO Ed Bastian's keynote at CES there last year.



Looking ahead to CES 2026, Delta is planning to expand its flight options to Las Vegas, including new and returning international nonstop routes.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News