

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keeping flights on time is getting trickier for airlines and airports as they deal with staffing issues, unpredictable weather, airspace limits, and geopolitical challenges.



With almost 38.9 million international flights expected in 2025, being on time is about more than just efficiency, it's about being resilient too.



Cirium's On-Time Performance Review 2025 points out that structural disruptions have become a regular part of how global aviation operates.



For 2025, Cirium named Istanbul Airport its Platinum Winner, noting the airport's solid operational control at one of the world's busiest hubs. It serves over 84 million passengers each year and has expanded its capacity with Europe's first triple independent runway operations.



Even though its on-time performance was at 80.72 percent, Cirium highlighted that Istanbul earned this top spot due to its overall consistency, recovery skills, and execution.



In Latin America, Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International led large airports with a punctuality rate of 87.04 percent, while Panama City Tocumen topped the medium-sized category at 93.34 percent. Among small airports, Ecuador's Guayaquil José Joaquín de Olmedo came in first.



As for airlines, Qatar Airways took home the Platinum Winner title with 84.42 percent punctuality, even while facing disruptions from airspace and weather issues.



Aeroméxico excelled in global on-time performance, and Delta Air Lines was recognized as the top airline in North America, especially for its resilience amid widespread operational challenges.



