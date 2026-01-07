New flagship joins the luxury carrier's all-Airbus fleet as STARLUX Chairman pilots delivery flight, supporting future growth in North America and Europe

Marking a major transcontinental milestone, Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines today took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000 wide-body aircraft, becoming the first Taiwanese airline to operate the aircraft type. The aircraft, registration B-58551, was officially handed over at Airbus's Toulouse headquarters and flown nonstop to Taipei by STARLUX Chairman K.W. Chang. Upon arrival at Taoyuan International Airport early this morning, the aircraft was greeted with a ceremonial water salute.

STARLUX Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000 at Airbus's Toulouse headquarters, becoming the first Taiwanese airline to operate the aircraft.

"The delivery of our first A350-1000 marks the beginning of a new era in STARLUX's long-haul capabilities," said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. "With extended range compared to the A350-900, this aircraft can reach the U.S. East Coast while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency and superior passenger comfort, allowing us to extend our signature service from Taipei to even more destinations across North America and Europe."

President Airbus Asia-Pacific Anand Stanley, said: "STARLUX has built an impressive long-haul vision with an all-Airbus fleet, and the A350-1000 Long Range Leader now takes that strategy to new heights with superior range, efficiency, and cabin comfort. Airbus is proud to celebrate this milestone delivery of STARLUX's first A350-1000 as the airline expands its transcontinental network and brings a new standard of premium travel from Taiwan to the world."

The A350-1000 introduces a new look for STARLUX. While maintaining the airline's refined aesthetic, the new livery draws inspiration from the aircraft's extensive use of advanced composite materials-more than 50 percent of the airframe is built from carbon-fiber-reinforced composites. A bold "1000" marking along the fuselage underscores the aircraft's status as the largest member of the A350 family and STARLUX's new long-haul flagship.

Configured with four cabin classes-First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy-the STARLUX A350-1000 offers 350 seats designed for long-distance comfort. With a range of up to 9,700 miles (15,600 kilometers), the aircraft will play a key role in the airline's expansion into North American and European markets. Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-1000 delivers a 25 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and carbon emissions compared to previous-generation planes, while also providing one of the quietest and most spacious cabins in its class.

With the arrival of its first A350-1000, STARLUX is entering the next phase of its long-haul expansion. The airline plans to launch its initial European routes in the second half of 2026, with additional aircraft deliveries enabling future services to the U.S. East Coast.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 31 destinations from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between North America and Asia are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its five US destinations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, California, and Phoenix. Recognized globally for its excellence, STARLUX has been awarded Skytrax 5-Star Airline status, earned the APEX Five Star Global Airline Awards, and received a 7-Star PLUS Safety Rating from AirlineRatings. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly lux-urious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit www.starlux-airlines.com.

