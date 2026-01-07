Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 21:36
17,575 Euro
+0,34 % +0,060
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,45017,57006.01.
17,47017,56006.01.
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 03:09 Uhr
303 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted A/S: Sunrise Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order

DJ Sunrise Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Sunrise Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order 
07-Jan-2026 / 02:35 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7.1.2026 02:35:10 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Today, Sunrise Wind LLC ("Sunrise Wind"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted, will file a complaint in the U.S. 
District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging the lease suspension order issued on December 22, 2025 by the 
U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which will be followed by a motion for 
a preliminary injunction.  
 
While Sunrise Wind continues to seek to work constructively with the Administration and other stakeholders towards an 
expeditious and durable resolution of this matter, it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable law. 
The Sunrise Wind Project ("Project") faces substantial harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order. As a 
result, litigation is a necessary step to protect the rights of the Project.    
 
Sunrise Wind secured all required local, state, and federal permits, following extensive multi-year reviews. As a 
requirement of the permitting process, the Project engaged in years-long consultation with the U.S. Department of 
Defense [War] Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to address potential impacts to 
national security and defense capabilities from construction through to operation of the Project. Those consultations 
resulted in a fully executed formal agreement between the Department of War, the Department of the Air Force, and 
Sunrise Wind outlining mitigation measures by the Project.    
 
Sunrise Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough 
review process. Additional federal reviews and approvals included the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 
National Marine Fisheries Service, and many other agencies.  
 
The Project is in advanced stages of construction and is nearly 45 percent complete. The Project has installed 44 of 84 
monopile foundations as well as the offshore converter station. Construction of the onshore electric infrastructure is 
substantially complete, and near-shore export cables have been installed. At the time of the lease suspension order, 
the Project was expected to begin generating power as soon as October 2026.      
 
At a time of increasing energy demand, the Project will deliver reliable power and increased stability to the electric 
grid with industry experts forecasting that ratepayers could face increased risks to reliability without the completion 
of Sunrise Wind. The Project will deliver affordable power at a stable rate to nearly 600,000 homes once fully 
operational in 2027 under a 25-year contract with the State of New York.   
 
Sunrise Wind has supported thousands of American jobs across construction, operations, shipbuilding, and manufacturing, 
including more than 1,000 union workers who have already contributed more than 1 million union work hours to this 
project. Sunrise Wind is a part of Ørsted's investment into American energy generation, grid upgrades, and port 
infrastructure, as well as a supply chain, including U.S. shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 
states.  
 
On January 1, 2026, Revolution Wind, LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn 
Renewables and Ørsted, made similar filings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.   
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations  
Frederik Høj Rühne  
+45 99 55 95 52  
globalmedia@orsted.com   
Sunrise Wind Media Contact 
Karl-Erik Stromsta 
+1 737-357-6777 
karle@orsted.com   
Ørsted Investor Relations  
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen  
+45 99 55 56 71  
Ir@orsted.com  
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.   
  
 
Attachments 
 . Sunrise Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 413934 
EQS News ID:  2255730 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2255730&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2026 20:35 ET (01:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.