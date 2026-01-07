

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 51.1.



That's down from 52.0 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Business activity across Japan's service sector continued to increase in December, thereby stretching the current sequence of expansion to nine months. However, the headline index slipped from 53.2 in November to 51.6, to signal a modest rate of growth that was the slowest seen since May.



Sector data indicated that the upturn continued to be led by Finance & Insurance firms, which saw the steepest rise in business activity of all five monitored sub-industries. New orders, likewise, increased at a slower and only mild rate at the end of 2025. While some panel members commented on improved customer numbers and new projects, others indicated that demand conditions were relatively subdued.



