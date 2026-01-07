

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback rose to 1.3491 against the pound, 0.7959 against the franc and 1.1683 against the euro, from an early nearly 4-month low of 1.3567 and 4-day lows of 0.7906 and 1.1742, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 156.79 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc, 1.12 against the euro and 158.00 against the yen.



