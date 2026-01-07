

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment and retail sales from Germany and flash inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for November. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis after falling 0.3 percent in October.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen rising to 90 in December from 89 in November.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to release Germany's construction PMI data.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes German unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to release UK construction Purchasing Managers' survey data. Economists expect the index to rise to 42.4 in December from 39.4 in November.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area inflation for December. Inflation is expected to slow to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISAT publishes consumer prices for December. Economists expect inflation to remain unchanged at 1.1 percent.



