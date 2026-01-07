EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: DriX H-9 drone: Exail announces two new orders, one of which integrates aerial anti-drone capabilities

Press release

Paris, 7 January 2026

Exail announces the signing of two contracts for its DriX H-9 surface drone, confirming the acceleration of the adoption of its autonomous solutions in maritime defense and security. These innovations respond to the multiplication of threats in the maritime domain.

The first order, placed by the innovation branch of a leading navy, marks an important strategic development: the DriX H-9 will be equipped for CUAS missions (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System), integrating sensors and technologies, provided by a third party, for neutralizing aerial drones This adaptation, based on land platforms, paves the way for a new generation of maritime defense, capable of detecting, tracking and countering air threats from the sea.

Integrating CUAS capability on a surface drone like the DriX H-9 allows drone defense to be projected beyond shore, providing mobile and flexible protection on the water, whether protecting a fleet in transit, escorting sensitive vessels in risk areas, securing access to a port, or defending critical infrastructure from drone attacks. Recent incidents have shown that aerial drones pose a real threat to military and civilian vessels, making the deployment of on-board and autonomous CUAS solutions essential.

The DriX H-9 (link to information on the system) embodies the rise of surface drones in the transformation of naval operations. Its autonomy, its carrying capacity and its modularity allow it to quickly integrate new systems for a variety of missions: surveillance, security, hydrography, anti-drone warfare, infrastructure protection. This versatility optimizes the resources of armed forces and civilian operators and strengthens their resilience in the face of evolving threats.

The second order, placed by the SHOM (Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the French Navy), is the second acquisition of a DriX drone by this player, testifying to the growing reputation of the system in the field of seabed mapping. The DriX H-9 will speed up collection cycles, extend the coverage of monitored areas and ensure the rapid availability of reliable information, which is essential for safe navigation and maritime space management.

With three orders for the DriX H-9 in a few months, Exail is demonstrating the technological maturity and operational relevance of its range of autonomous drones. The year 2026 looks promising, with new contracts currently being finalized for surface drones, testifying to Exail Technologies' sustained commercial momentum.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mG+bZJyXlJnJmG2fYsqamJZra2+Sm2WVbpPIyJZta8iamXGWxpxqmMbHZnJmnWZr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95815-cp_exail-technologies_commande-drix-h9_en.pdf