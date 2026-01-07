

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE announced the successful sale of around 900 residential units totaling 63 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025. This included 240 units in Eastern Germany, particularly in Leipzig and Halle, and approximately 650 units across Bremen, Lower Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia.



The company anticipates completing additional transactions in the first quarter of 2026, with ownership transfers expected between the first and second quarters. These sales do not affect the company's 2026 guidance. Since the beginning of 2025, LEG has completed or agreed to sell 3,100 apartments for about 250 million euros, including the privatization of 160 units worth 16 million euros amid heightened tenant interest in purchasing their homes. The latest transactions underscore LEG's strong price discipline, with proceeds slightly above book values, supporting its path toward achieving a loan-to-value (LTV) target of 45 percent in 2026.



